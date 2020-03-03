NET Nebraska to host flood discussion panel

NET Nebraska is looking to gain the public perspective of communities affected by last year’s flooding during a panel this Thursday.
The PBS and NPR affiliate for Nebraska will host the Flood Recovery Discussion Panel at Logan View Public School in Hooper beginning at 6:30 p.m. The discussion will cater to residents of both Winslow and Fremont, but NET news producer Becca Costello said the discussion will be relevant for anyone in the Dodge County area.
Panelists include Winslow Trustee Zack Klein, Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton and Disaster Response Coordinator Hollie Tapley of the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.
This is the third and final panel discussion being held by NET. Costello said the three panels will be combined for an extended episode of her weekly show “Speaking of Nebraska.” The hour-long episode will air on Thursday, March 19, on NET.
Costello said the panels were created in an attempt to follow up on NET’s documentary on last year’s floods, called “And The Floods Came.”
“We wanted to focus on the community response to the flooding,” she said.
Costello said she wanted to find out more about the issues that remain in affected communities a year after the destructive floods. She said one of the major issues that has been reiterated throughout previous panels is the disbursement of recovery funds.
“A lot of that has been waiting around for state and federal funding,” she said.
Costello said the panel will also look to address what can be done to mitigate flooding damage in the future.
“The reality is that flooding is going to happen again, or has happened again,” she said. “There are some unknowns but the question is ‘what can we do to mitigate damage from future flooding?’”
Newton said there was no hesitation when he was asked to participate in the panel.
“It’s a chance to get some good info about the floods out and make sure people are aware,” he said. “It’s flooded so everyone is at a heightened sensitivity over flooding.”
Keeping the public informed is important to Newton because he still doesn’t believe they are prepared enough to adequately prepare for future floods.
“I still don’t think people are prepared enough,” he said. “It’s like coronavirus. People are not really prepared and they need credible information and that’s what we’re trying to do.”