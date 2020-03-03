NET Nebraska to host flood discussion panel

NET Nebraska is looking to gain the public perspective of communities affected by last year’s flooding during a panel this Thursday.

The PBS and NPR affiliate for Nebraska will host the Flood Recovery Discussion Panel at Logan View Public School in Hooper beginning at 6:30 p.m. The discussion will cater to residents of both Winslow and Fremont, but NET news producer Becca Costello said the discussion will be relevant for anyone in the Dodge County area.

Panelists include Winslow Trustee Zack Klein, Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith, Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton and Disaster Response Coordinator Hollie Tapley of the Great Plains Conference of the United Methodist Church.

This is the third and final panel discussion being held by NET. Costello said the three panels will be combined for an extended episode of her weekly show “Speaking of Nebraska.” The hour-long episode will air on Thursday, March 19, on NET.

Costello said the panels were created in an attempt to follow up on NET’s documentary on last year’s floods, called “And The Floods Came.”

“We wanted to focus on the community response to the flooding,” she said.

