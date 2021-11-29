 Skip to main content
New additions to Midland's Student Leadership Team

Midland's Newest Additions To Leadership Team

Midland's newest addition to its Student Leadership Team. From left to right: Ethier, Johannsen, Harnisch and Benjamin.

 Courtesy, Midland University

Midland University has announced four additions to its senior leadership team according to a recent press release.

Lori Ethier has been named vice president for undergraduate enrollment and marketing and will join the SLT.

Ethier has been at Midland since 2012 and has spent the past three years serving as associate vice president for undergraduate admissions. She previously worked as the director of the Student Success Center and the assistant director of student life. Ethier is a 2007 Midland graduate.

Jodi Benjamin has been named chief operating officer with responsibility for the Center for Graduate and Professional Studies location in Omaha. Benjamin has served as Midland’s vice president for finance and administration since 2005 and is a 1999 Midland graduate.

Joe Harnisch has assumed the role of chief financial officer and will join the SLT. Harnisch is a 2001 Midland graduate and has worked as controller and associate vice president/finance and facilities planning since 2018.

Caryl Johannsen has been named vice president for human resources and will join the SLT. Johannsen has been at Midland since 2016, previously serving as human resources generalist, director of human resources, and associate vice president for human resources.

People are also reading…

Eric Taylor, communications specialist at Midland, said these additions are not new to campus.

“Benjamin was already on the SLT, she just assumed the position. Merrit Nelson resigned in October and Ethier has filled the role since," he said. "The other spots were just added to expand the SLT and were already a part of Midland’s campus."

Midland University President Jody Horner said in the release that expanding the SLT was a natural step.

“We are fortunate to have so many talented individuals at Midland University, and it is exciting for us to see those individuals grow and advance in their professions at Midland,” she said. “The experience each of these individuals brings to their new role is vital in the continued success and growth of our institution."

