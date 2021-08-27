New associate pastor loves her role

She apologized.

Harman later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in communications studies and minored in history and vocal performance music. She worked in sales, but that left her unfulfilled.

She was aboard an airplane headed to Johnson City, Tenn., when she and a fellow passenger began talking. The man was starting a continuing education institute for pastors, missionaries and church planters at a seminary. He was looking for someone who could do marketing and public relations work.

Harman interviewed for the job and was hired.

It was 2007 and webinars were just beginning to gain traction.

“We were putting on webinars for pastors and missionaries in Zimbabwe or Congo and trying to offer continuing education,” she said.

Part of her compensation was the opportunity to take seminary classes at no cost.

At that point, she’d had no aspirations to attend seminary, having long thought that women couldn’t preach, which was true in the denomination in which she’d grown up.

But while at the seminary, she saw women pastors. She heard women preach.

She was shocked.