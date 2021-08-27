New associate pastor loves her role

When Pastor Jill Harman thinks about poignant moments, she recalls a time with a troubled boy.
The boy’s mother had gone through numerous marriages, eventually rejecting her son after she gave birth to a daughter. The boy ended up in foster care. Hurt and angry, he often acted out.
But he and Harman developed a bond that allowed her to help him at a low point in his life.
Even years later, Harman remembers that time and other moments as she begins another chapter in a life of service.
Harman is the new associate pastor at Fremont First United Methodist Church. Like the new senior minister, Pastor Tony Dawson, she began her work her on July 1. She looks forward to ministry and the opportunity to serve the community.
Originally from North Platte, Harman formerly attended a non-denominational church. She loved Scripture and expressed interest in the ministry, but would embark on a long path before that occurred.
Harman was about 16 when she and her family were cleaning the church one Sunday night. Alone in the sanctuary, she stood behind the pulpit and pretended to preach.
A well-meaning church elder overheard her. He told her that she’d done well, but said women weren’t allowed to preach and she couldn’t become a pastor.
She apologized.
Harman later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she majored in communications studies and minored in history and vocal performance music. She worked in sales, but that left her unfulfilled.
She was aboard an airplane headed to Johnson City, Tenn., when she and a fellow passenger began talking. The man was starting a continuing education institute for pastors, missionaries and church planters at a seminary. He was looking for someone who could do marketing and public relations work.
Harman interviewed for the job and was hired.
It was 2007 and webinars were just beginning to gain traction.
“We were putting on webinars for pastors and missionaries in Zimbabwe or Congo and trying to offer continuing education,” she said.
Part of her compensation was the opportunity to take seminary classes at no cost.
At that point, she’d had no aspirations to attend seminary, having long thought that women couldn’t preach, which was true in the denomination in which she’d grown up.
But while at the seminary, she saw women pastors. She heard women preach.
She was shocked.
“I was introduced to women in ministry in a completely different way, realizing God gifts us all with really unique gifts and regardless of male or female, if you’re called to preach or you’re called to be a pastor – you’re called to be a pastor,” she said.
By then, she was in her early 20s. She took several classes, including Greek and Hebrew languages, and courses in the Old and New Testaments.
She worked at the institute for a couple of years and did volunteer work with middle school students.
“I loved being with the kids,” she said.
Still unsure about becoming a minister, she opted to go into teaching. She moved back to Nebraska, earned a teaching certificate and taught English at Fremont, Lincoln and Bennington high schools.
Yet she keep sensing the call to ministry.
“I loved working with students. I loved all of that, but I wanted to be able to pray with them,” she said.
So she took a job at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center.
“That’s when I fell in love with and started a restorative justice program,” she said.
Restorative justice allows an offender and victim to come back together peacefully. The offender owns their actions and the two can continue to co-exist in the same space.
Harman said it reduces the school-to-prison pipeline brought on by punitive punishment such as expulsion or suspension and particularly affects students of color.
“It’s about grace. It’s about forgiveness,” she said.
Harman has created and teaches a program on restorative justice for Creighton University. She’s also completing doctoral studies in restorative justice and leadership at Creighton.
“I love restorative justice,” she said. “It’s about peace.”
Harman sensed the call to parish ministry and in 2019 saw a posting for director of discipleship at Fremont First UMC.
“I felt called to serve the people of Fremont,” she said.
She began working at the church.
Then 10 months later, the global COVID-19 pandemic erupted. She’s worked through the pandemic, which she said has been difficult for everyone – with the isolation, loss, anxiety and grief.
“The church was a place where they felt like they could come,” she said. “We just wanted to be a place of healing and respite for people’s souls.”
Methodist ministers move from place to place as appointed by the bishop of the annual conference of which they are members.
The Rev. Bill Gepford, who was the lead pastor, moved from Fremont First UMC, and Doug Smith, the associate pastor retired.
Dawson became senior pastor and Harman was hired as the associate.
“We’ve got a good working relationship,” she said.
Harman said she loves people.
“It’s such an honor to be in somebody’s life in a ministry sense,” Harman said. “You’re there in the lowest moments of their life and you also share in their greatest joys. It’s so humbling that they want you with them on their journey.”
Harman and her husband, Mark, live in Fremont. They met at FHS where they were both teaching and married in 2015. She has three stepsons, Michael, 21, Peyton, 16, and Tate, 10.
“They’re so much fun,” she said. “I love them to pieces.”
And she still remembers that boy, who’d been rejected by his own mother.
One night, the boy ran away from one of several foster homes, where he’d been placed, and went to the Kroc Center.
Harman was there.
The boy loved music, but didn’t know how to play the piano at the center.
So Harman sat with him and talked about finding middle “C” on the piano.
“If you ever get lost on the keyboard and you find middle “C,” you’ll figure your way out,” Harman said. “It’s kind of like life. We’ve got people and things for us that are like home base. What is middle ‘C’ for you?”
The boy said the Croc Center was like middle “C.”
Harman asked if there was anything else.
“Well, you keep talking about God,” the boy said. “He’s always there. He’s kind of like middle ‘C,’ huh?”
Harman agreed.
“He’s just like middle ‘C,’” she said.
And years later, Harman is still helping people find that middle “C.”