Several owners of new and upcoming businesses in downtown Fremont introduced themselves at a downtown discussion at May Brothers Building Tuesday evening.
The event was hosted by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, a nonprofit founded in 2018 by Fremont City Councilmember Glen Ellis. Since its creation, the group has had the Fremont Fall Festival and started the Lights On Fremont! project, which added lights to the downtown area.
Miles and Amanda Merritt, owners of the upcoming M&M Creamery, spoke to members and other business owners of the Fremont community. The ice cream shop recently debuted at the Fall Festival, as well as the Christmas Walk.
“So people have gotten a taste for their ice cream, and I think it’s going to be a great addition to our downtown,” Ellis said.
Miles Merritt thanked the audience, saying that the town of Fremont has been incredibly helpful in getting their business started. He also thanked Ellis for his help and driving them to accomplish their goal.
“Not too long ago, it was all just an idea in our head, and it’s coming true, so I can’t help you thank you enough, personally,” he said. “The community as a whole has been incredibly receptive, and we thank you all for that.”
“And we look forward to opening in the spring,” Amanda Merritt added.
Miles Merritt said M&M Creamery currently plans on opening at 408 N. Main St., where Sassafras Bakery used to be.
“It’s always good to see new business coming to town, and we always want to try to figure out how to make it work for them,” Ellis said. “So I would encourage you guys to go out of your way to put ice cream in your diet more.”
Terry Gottsleben, owner of the recently opened Trunks N Benches, also spoke about her business. The store sells various furnishings including benches, desks and chairs, two of which were featured at the meeting.
“It’s been taking forever to try to get the doors open, so I thought, ‘OK, it’s not all finished, but it’s finished enough to open the doors,’” Gottsleben said. “Everything’s tagged, and that’s pretty much my idea of being ready to open.”
Gottsleben said she was currently working on getting a set schedule set up for the store, located at 453 N. Main St., where CornerLine Gallery used to be.
“People are always just walking in the door and they’re so friendly and so welcoming,” she said. “It’s great, so I’m just like, hallelujah and thank you Lord and amen, and I just hope we’ve got a long life ahead of us right here in the downtown area, so thank you all.”
505 Brewing Company owners Shawn Morrow and Tim Gesell also spoke at the meeting. The business plans to open by the end of the year in the 505 Building.
Gesell said he was excited to be starting his journey with Morrow in bringing the first brewery to Fremont.
“We have a long ways to go still to get things going, we’re in the architectural part of our project, but we’re looking forward to meeting all of you,” he said. “I know we’ve met some of you through different things, and we’re excited to work with you and continue to drive development downtown.”
Ryan Durant, co-developer for the Lofts @ 505, also spoke. The development will add 24 new residential apartments to the 505 Building.
Durant thanked Garry Clark, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, for getting him started on the project.
“He said that we needed to do something with this building, and so my head went directly to housing, because that’s what I spent 15 years of my life doing, is housing,” he said. “But I thought the 505 Building is a big building and needs some other purposes, and so I came up with the crazy idea about a brewery.”
Durant said he was glad to have Gesell and Morrow’s help in revitalizing the 505 Building.
“I think Fremont’s going to get a great product in a brewery, but you’re also going to get some downtown housing, which I feel like is important for a downtown to have bodies downtown all day and night,” he said. “So I think the 505 is going to help start what will be an exciting time for Fremont.”
Durant said the community of Fremont has been supportive, which has made the process easier.
“Hopefully in May, we’ll be swinging hammers at the 505,” he said. “So stay tuned, because I think that’s going to be very exciting.”
Ellis said he knew the Lofts @ 505, as well as the 505 Brewing Company, was going to be a great addition to the downtown area.
“I know the 505 has been vacant for 14, 15 years,” he said. “And so it’s time for that building to start making a stand for downtown.”