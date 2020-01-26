He worked in a boys’ home in Honduras.
And helped with disaster relief in the Philippines.
And he drove a forklift in Kearney.
Landscaper, bank teller and deliverer of medical equipment.
When it comes to life experiences, Pastor Seth Rehmert has had quite a few during his 32 years of life.
“I’ve tried a lot of different professions on the road to ministry,” said Rehmert, who’s embarked on the latest leg of his journey.
In October, Rehmert became campus pastor of Westside Fremont Church. Now, the young husband and father looks to the future with anticipation as his guides his small flock forward.
The church at 605 N. Broad St., is the Fremont campus of the Omaha-based Westside Church.
Lead Pastor Curt Dodd lives in Fremont, but works at the main campus in Omaha, where he preaches on Sundays. Sermons are televised to Fremont and another campus in Gretna. The main campus has three services and the sermon is taken from the first one on Sundays.
Sunday services in Fremont start at 10:10 a.m. Before that, Sunday school runs from 9-10 a.m.
As campus pastor in Fremont, Rehmert serves in various leadership capacities. He leads the men’s ministry on Tuesday nights in the Broad Street location, known to many Fremonters as the city’s former post office, police station and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce building.
Between six to 12 men attend the gatherings with Rehmert leading the study. He leads the student ministry on Wednesday nights. About 18 students meet from 7-8:30 p.m. in his home at 649 E. Third St.
Rehmert’s wife, Nicole, leads the women’s ministry group of between eight to 12 women in their home from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Rehmerts stay busy between church activities and raising their 15-month-old son, Russel, and are expecting another boy in May.
“I’m extremely excited,” Rehmert said.
But then, Rehmert’s life hasn’t been a dull one. Born in Smith Center, Kansas, he was about 7 when his family moved to Gothenburg, where his dad was a pastor.
Rehmert, who has two brothers and two sisters, appreciates the godly influence of his parents, Rick and Shelli.
“I grew up going to church and my parents had a profound impact on me,” he said.
Rehmert said his dad didn’t just preach about the love of Jesus on Sunday and then become a different guy the rest of the time.
“You could tell what he preached, he believed with his whole heart and he was committed to living it out every day of the week,” he said. “Just to see that example was huge in my life – and to see how important Jesus is and knowing and following him. Seeing that modeled in my parents’ lives was huge.”
Rehmert graduated in 2006 from Gothenburg High School and from College of the Ozarks in Branson, Missouri, in 2010. He earned a bachelor of arts degree with a major in communication arts and a minor in business administration – but said he had no idea what he wanted to do.
Rehmert landed a job running a forklift at a warehouse in Kearney, working from 3 p.m. until about 1 a.m. Working those hours and living in a new town wasn’t easy, and he’d often look back at that time as one of the loneliest of his life.
“God really taught me to focus on him — right where I’m at — and to just serve him right where I was,” Rehmert said. “He was bringing people my way that he wanted me to connect with and speak into their lives.”
Rehmert said he’d learn that God puts people where they are for a reason. After about eight months, he got a job with Frontier Home Medical, a supplier of durable medical equipment, delivering oxygen tanks, tubing and other items to customers’ homes.
While driving, Rehmert would listen to audio recordings of the Bible and sermons on the radio. He said he enjoyed being fed God’s word while ministering to people’s physical needs and sensed His call to ministry.
Rehmert worked at the job for 18 months before going on an 11-month trip to 11 different countries around the world via Adventures In Missions—The World Race. He and other group members worked in a boys’ home in Honduras, ministering to kids pulled off the streets, helping them with homework and providing encouragement.
They worked with a church in El Salvador, a homeless street ministry in Guatemala and an orphanage in Kenya. In Bulgaria, they worked on a home where missionaries stay.
In the Philippines, they did disaster relief work after Typhoon Yolanda hit – devastating a small town called Tacloban.
“We were taking food to people who were trying to rebuild their homes in the wreckage,” Rehmert said. “You felt like you were in a war zone.”
The group went to other countries as well including Albania, Uganda and Rwanda. During this time, Rehmert said God was crystallizing that he was calling the young man into ministry.
Rehmert returned home, lived in Bellville, Kansas, and then Omaha, where he started working for a landscaping company. He then became a teller at Bank of the West for about a year and began going to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church called CityLight Church.
That’s where he met his future wife.
“We hit it off right away,” Rehmert said.
They married on Oct. 4, 2015, about a year later. While he was still at Bank of the West, Rehmert said he sensed God telling him to stop running from going into the ministry.
“I’d watched my dad go through some tough times in ministry and that made me hesitant about pursuing it, but God eventually got a hold of my heart and I started an internship with Christ Community Church in Omaha, working with a high school youth group,” he said.
Rehmert was there for two years and then got a job at Westside as a student ministry associate pastor. He served there for two years before coming to Fremont as the associate campus pastor in June 2019.
After Pastor Mike Wenig resigned in October 2019, Rehmert became the campus pastor. Wenig is a chaplain at AseraCare Hospice in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
On average, the Westside campus in Fremont has about 40 to 50 attendees on Sunday morning. Although the Fremont church has broadcasts of Dodd’s sermons on Sundays, Rehmert will give live sermons on Feb. 16 and 23.
A ministry retreat for students in grades 6-12 is planned in February. The students will go to Winter Park, Colorado, for skiing and an opportunity to connect with God, he said.
Rehmert enjoys ministry at Westside Fremont.
“It has been an incredible opportunity,” he said. “There’s no better work to do than serving the Lord.”