Cabi Stylists from Nebraska will be hosting an event to donate new cabi clothing to any woman that lost her belongings in the recent flooding.
This event will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran School, 1546 Luther Road, in Fremont. New clothing items, free of cost, will be available for women in sizes XS-XL.
The Heart of cabi Foundation was founded in an effort to empower women in need. From distributing clothing in communities affected by natural disasters, to empowering women entrepreneurs in the developing world to work their way out of poverty, to partnering with nonprofit organizations across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, the stylists are passionate about serving and investing in women across the globe.