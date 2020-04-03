New Community Directed Health Measures affect beauty salons, fitness centers

The Fremont Board of Health released an updated Community Directed Health Measure effectively closing several businesses beginning Sunday.
The closures include beauty salons, nail salons, barbershops, gyms, fitness centers, tattoo parlors and massage therapist establishments and will continue through May 6.
Mayor and Board of Health Chairman Scott Getzschman said the decision to close came on the heels of additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County.
Currently, the county has six confirmed cases of the virus, two of which were reported yesterday.
"Based on the fact that yesterday we received confirmation of a fifth case and then later a sixth case, four of which were in the Fremont area, we felt we were at a point in time when we needed to take another step moving forward to slow the spread of this virus," Getzschman said.
In a Friday press release, Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing said it is important for the community to recognize the spread of COVID-19.
"It is very important for the community to come together in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have to do our part to keep our communities healthy and safe," she said.
City offices remain open despite the closures, but precautions such as sneeze guards have been installed at counters to protect city employees.
Additionally, all City play fields remain open but the City warns residents to use them "at your own risk." The City asks that anybody who uses the fields to follow proper social distancing recommendations.
The Dodge County Courthouse remains open as well, with services available by appointment only.
As of now, the primary election is still scheduled to take place on May 12.
"Truly, this measure wasn't taken lightly," Getzschman said.
Getzschman said some businesses had received calls from people in Douglas County trying to set up appointments with businesses in Fremont.
"The challenge that these business owners had was telling these people no," he said. "Many were extremely afraid of the spread of even themselves catching this virus."
Getzschman said these decisions aren't easy, but he hopes businesses take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program. The loan program, which coincides with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, offers money to businesses with 500 employees or less that have been affected by the pandemic.
"The next step is the small business loans and that's easier said than done," he said. "We will need to, as organizations and banks, reach out to these businesses."
Since the pandemic made its way to Fremont, Getzschman said the City has been in constant contact with Three Rivers Public Health Department and has followed the guidance of Gov. Pete Ricketts.
"We'll continue to move forward and utilize the guidance from our health care providers," he said. "...We want to ensure the Fremont community that we can slow the spread even more.
