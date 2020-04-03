New Community Directed Health Measures affect beauty salons, fitness centers

Additionally, all City play fields remain open but the City warns residents to use them "at your own risk." The City asks that anybody who uses the fields to follow proper social distancing recommendations.

The Dodge County Courthouse remains open as well, with services available by appointment only.

As of now, the primary election is still scheduled to take place on May 12.

"Truly, this measure wasn't taken lightly," Getzschman said.

Getzschman said some businesses had received calls from people in Douglas County trying to set up appointments with businesses in Fremont.

"The challenge that these business owners had was telling these people no," he said. "Many were extremely afraid of the spread of even themselves catching this virus."

Getzschman said these decisions aren't easy, but he hopes businesses take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program. The loan program, which coincides with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, offers money to businesses with 500 employees or less that have been affected by the pandemic.