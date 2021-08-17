New cookie joining lineup for 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts of the USA are welcoming a new cookie to the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Adventurefuls are a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt that takes cookie lovers on a taste adventure — akin to the adventures girls go on through Girl Scouts.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of cookies, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year.

Girl Scouts is open to all girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. New troops and groups are forming as girls are heading back to school.

Thanks to grant funds, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is offering a buy one, get one membership incentive this fall. Nebraska girls who buy a membership now will receive a second, free membership that they can give to a sister, friend, or caregiver, while funds last. The special offer is open to new members and girls who took last year off due to the pandemic. Families can get details at www.girlscouts.how/bogo.