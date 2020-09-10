 Skip to main content
New date for Fremont Opera House event
St. Patrick's musicians

Mark Vyhlidal and his band in Fremont during a past performance.

 Tribune files

Due to inclement weather, the Mark Vyhlidal Band will perform from 6-9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.

Refreshments will be sold and freewill donations will be accepted for the opera house.

Admission is free.

