New date for Fremont Opera House event

Due to inclement weather, the Mark Vyhlidal Band will perform from 6-9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
Refreshments will be sold and freewill donations will be accepted for the opera house.
Admission is free.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
