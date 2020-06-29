New Dodge County Sheriff's Office website shows current inmates, warrants

The portal also includes resources for county attorneys, who can access cases the office is working on with a username and a password. With this new system, Frank said the office won’t have to print the cases out and hand it to the attorneys annually.

“So that’s kind of what we’re working toward in the future, to have all of our prosecutions streamlined,” she said. “From the time that it’s reported, we have all accurate information from the time it’s reported, and the reports are completed, and that goes electronically to the county attorney’s office and then electronically to the courts.”

Frank said she believes the new system will be extremely beneficial to the public, as well as the office.

“It helps us run smoothly, and then people know if they have contact with someone with a warrant they can give us a call and that person can get it taken care of without any further incident,” she said.

As well as making the office’s work more efficient, Frank said she the website also helps make the office more open to the public.

“We’re excited to be more involved in the community than we already are, which we really are with social media and a lot of community events, but we’re looking to really bridge that gap that the public is looking for,” she said. “If they have questions about our agency or if they have questions about things that are already public record, they’re easily accessible, so we’re a lot more transparent to the public.”

