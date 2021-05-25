New elevator addition at Fremont city building opens to public

The Fremont Municipal Building will open its new elevator addition to the public on Tuesday.
Along with the elevator, new angled parking, entrance and lobby on the west side of the building at 400 E. Military Ave., will be accessible as well.
City Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchell said the project began several years ago after the city and utilities department identified the need for a new elevator with a wider entrance and greater turning radius.
“We were awarded $450,000 through the Community Development Block Grant program and were able to put that toward the project,” she said. “The project itself was originally bid at, I think it was $916,000, so the grant covered a fair portion of it.”
Dicon Corporation was hired in May 2020 to start work in last June, but due to COVID-19, Mitchell said construction didn’t start until last fall.
Although construction was initially scheduled to be completed in November 2020, it was delayed due to the pandemic several times from February and finally to this month.
Throughout the course of the project, Mitchell said the building was able to remain fully open except for the west entrance.
“The old elevator ran the whole time up until a couple of weeks ago when we had to turn it off in order to power the new one,” she said. “And at that time, the building was without elevator service for a couple of weeks. But otherwise, the building remained fully functional.”
Mitchell said the new elevator is a definite improvement over the old one, which she said felt jerky as it transported people up and down.
“With the new one, it’s a nice, smooth, quiet ride,” she said. “And it’s large, it has plenty of room to accommodate all transportation needs.”
For people attending public meetings at the building, Mitchell said they should continue to enter through the west side of the building, as they did prior to the project.
With its new amenities, Mitchell said the building fully meets standards by the Americans with Disabilities Act and is excited to see it in action.
“We now have angled parking off the street, nice, wide parking spaces, there’s a nice, smooth ramp up to the door, automatic openers and a nice, wide elevator and lobby to accommodate,” she said. “Whatever floor you need to go to, we are able to get you there smoothly, safely and with ease.”