New F-150 Ford electric pickup

Graham Fowler can predict how people will react after a ride in Ford’s F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

“Everybody who gets out of this vehicle is smiling,” said Fowler, technology director at Diers Ford in Fremont.

Why smiling?

“It’s a truck like no other, because of the speed, the power, the quietness,” Fowler said of the electric version of Ford’s F-150.

Sunlight glistens on the red electric pickup now at Diers. The dealership got the 2022 model truck a few weeks ago and was one of the first in Nebraska to get one.

“It’s Ford’s first foray into the electric arena,” said Chuck Diers, general manager.

Ford already has an all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

“By the 2032 model year, Ford wants to have about half of their fleet electrified,” Diers said.

Ford’s new electric F-150s are rare.

Diers said the company isn’t building many of these trucks, due to the technology involved and because production is being severely curtailed due to supply chain issues.

Fowler said the price range for these electric pickups extends from $40,000 to $100,000. The price depends on what amenities a customer wants such as leather or massaging seats.

The electric pickup at Diers is an all-wheel drive vehicle and has a front storage facility called the “Frunk.”

It has an extended range battery, so drivers can get up to 320 miles between charging.

With the right electrical accessories, the truck could be substituted for a generator (used when the power goes out) in a house.

“You plug your house into this truck and it could run the house for you,” Fowler said.

Diers gave another analogy.

“Like people who have portable cell phone chargers, this is a portable charger for your house or your campsite,” Diers said. “It’s mostly designed for construction. People can power their tools off of it. It has enough power that it could run some appliances in your house (if the house is equipped).”

The truck comes with a home-charging station.

“Technology-wise it’s probably the best of what Ford has to offer,” Diers said. “Power-wise or speed-wise, it’s probably one of the fastest, quickest, most-powerful vehicles for trucks by an American manufacturer on the market right now.”

Diers notes the difference between the electric and gas pickups.

“It’s probably literally twice as quick as our comparable gas-powered engine,” Diers said.

President Biden has said the U.S. must move fast to win the world’s car-making future and several automakers have announced electric vehicle sales goals.

The Associated Press reported that General Motors said in 2021 it aspired to sell only electric passenger vehicles by 2035 and Stelantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, had pledged that more than 40% of its vehicles would be electrified by 2030. Ford said that year, the company expected 40% of its global sales to be fully electric by 2030.

That can seem like a long time.

But in the meantime, Fowler continues seeing smiles from those who take a ride in a shiny red electric pickup.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.