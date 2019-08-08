Barbara Gehringer sees it as a soul-healing venture.
In the wake of devastating spring flooding, the Fremont Area Art Association will host an exhibit designed to lift the spirits.
Gehringer has asked artists — some of whom are nationally and internationally known — to provide works of art for the show, which opens this weekend.
Called, “Doing Our pART,” the exhibit features a variety of works by approximately 35 artists. Each of these artists, at one time or another, has called Nebraska their “home.”
The public is invited to see these works during an artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday in the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St. The art will be on view in the Hinds Gallery and will serve as the inaugural exhibit for the new West Gallery.
Area residents also can see these works throughout the month during regular gallery hours from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free.
Works in the show include watercolor and oil paintings, bronze sculpture, wood carving, fiber art, an editorial cartoon and a hand-printed collection of poetry.
“We’re flooding our community with hope and a little bit of beauty from our artists, who are Nebraska Strong,” Gehringer said.
Just a few of the artists, whose work is featured in the display, include:
Thomas Mangelsen
- — A renowned photographer, most famous for his photography of wildlife in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Grand Island native has traveled the world for 40 years and recently was featured on the 60 Minutes TV program. Many are familiar with his “Catch of the Day” photo which captures the instant right before an open-mouthed bear catches a fish. Mangelsen’s “The Dry Season – Zebras” photo will be in the gallery.
David Nichols
- — Works by the late artist from David City include two original oil paintings and a print. His work is in venues including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha.
Michael Forsberg
- — Known for his photography of North America’s Great Plains, his work has been featured in publications including National Geographic and Audubon. In 2017, his image of Sandhill cranes on the Platte River was chosen to illustrate a United States Postal System’s Forever stamp. His photo, called “Joy,” is in the FAAA exhibit.
Cliff Hollestelle
- — This artist, who grew up in Omaha and lives in Lincoln, is known for his bronze sculptures. His outdoor public sculptures can be seen in various places including Fallbrook, California, and in the San Diego River Park. The FAAA exhibit features Hollestelle’s bronze sculpture of a Sandhill crane based on Forsberg’s “Joy” photograph. It also includes Hollestelle’s carved wooden feather.
Mary Zicafoose
- — This internationally recognized artist specializes in Ikat, which is Malaysian for “tie” or “bind,” and is an old art form of textile weaving. Zicafoose has work displayed around the world, including 15 U.S. embassies. She previously has shown her work in the FAAA building. Besides her well-known textile work, she exhibited a series of prints that are her interpretation of Pahuk, an area near Cedar Bluffs that she and her husband, Kirby, oversee.
Herb Mignery
- — An award-winning member of the Cowboy Artists of America, this artist’s bronze sculptures depict men and women battling the elements of the early American West. His sculptures are in private and corporate collections across the country.
Gehringer believes those who see the new show will benefit.
“Art comforts and energizes us,” she said. “We feel as an arts organization that part of disaster recovery includes healing your soul and we feel art can do that.
“This is what we can do,” Gehringer noted. “We can help people heal their souls.”