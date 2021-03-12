New First Lutheran pastor has had many adventures

Medina was 20 years old when he rode a killer whale for the first time.

The whale plunged 32 feet into the pool. The whale then arched and Medina felt the power of its tail before it shot up out of the water and plunged again. In total, the whale dove deep and then sailed out of the water three times.

Thus comes Medina’s joke about being an expert on the Biblical man Jonah, who also got a wild ride from a sea creature.

Medina’s favorite whale to train was a Beluga.

“They’re afraid of everything,” he said. “So the fact that we could be in the water with them — we were the first in the world to do that.”

He’d work at Sea World for about four or five years, then with court-referred, at-risk youth and hardcore gang kids.

“Kids are in gangs, because they need to stay alive,” he said. “It’s not because they’re bad kids. If they’re not in a gang, if they’re not in an association, they’ll be killed. It’s not an easy fix. So you’ve got to get them through that age and at some point they stop being in gangs and then they can have their life,” he said.

Medina would follow his desire to become a pastor.