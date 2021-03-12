New First Lutheran pastor has had many adventures

The Rev. Ernesto Medina hasn’t just been on a wild ride.
He’s been on a whale ride.
The new lead pastor at First Lutheran Church comes to Fremont with a host of experiences.
Consider just a few:
- Riding a killer whale.
- Offering a prayer in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- Counseling young gang members.
- Walking the 525-mile journey called the Camino de Santiago.
- Standing on a scissors lift high above his listeners in Nebraska to give a sermon that would reach 4,000 people.
Medina smiles often as he sits in an office that includes a stuffed Mickey Mouse toy along with replicas of religious icons. He speaks in a calm yet enthusiastic tone as he talks about his adventures and looks to the future of his congregation.
And he has a sense of humor.
“I’m the foremost expert on the book of Jonah,” he said.
Born in San Diego, Medina was in high school, when he started working at Sea World. He was attending the University of California, when he became a marine mammal trainer in January 1981.
At Sea World, he worked with blue and killer whales, bottlenose dolphins, sea lions and otters.
Medina was 20 years old when he rode a killer whale for the first time.
The whale plunged 32 feet into the pool. The whale then arched and Medina felt the power of its tail before it shot up out of the water and plunged again. In total, the whale dove deep and then sailed out of the water three times.
Thus comes Medina’s joke about being an expert on the Biblical man Jonah, who also got a wild ride from a sea creature.
Medina’s favorite whale to train was a Beluga.
“They’re afraid of everything,” he said. “So the fact that we could be in the water with them — we were the first in the world to do that.”
He’d work at Sea World for about four or five years, then with court-referred, at-risk youth and hardcore gang kids.
“Kids are in gangs, because they need to stay alive,” he said. “It’s not because they’re bad kids. If they’re not in a gang, if they’re not in an association, they’ll be killed. It’s not an easy fix. So you’ve got to get them through that age and at some point they stop being in gangs and then they can have their life,” he said.
Medina would follow his desire to become a pastor.
In 1988, he graduated from Church Divinity School of the Pacific, an Episcopal seminary.
He was ordained as an Episcopal priest in San Diego, where he served two years. He then was an associate pastor and a chaplain to a parish school in Los Angeles.
During his years of ministry with the Episcopal Church, Medina was an interim pastor and then a missioner for Christian formation.
Medina was about 40 when he became the Provost for the Cathedral Center of St. Paul.
He worked with three linguistic communities — English, Spanish and Korean — inner city congregations.
“Those were great days,” he said.
His work included helping people figure out how to be a community when they were from all over the world and how to provide a voice to a community that’s been denied its voice.
As a result, he became connected to all levels of city government in Los Angeles.
It was a powerful position from which he’d learn a valuable lesson.
“Real power comes in serving people, being their servant,” he said. “My power came, because I gave it away. Any authority I may have had was because I gave it away.”
How does a person do that?
“You pray a lot and you give up your ego and you do things because it’s right,” he said.
Medina smiles again when talking about the opportunity to be guest chaplain for a day in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2003. He was 42 years old.
He was nervous and proud.
“It was one of the biggest honors of my life,” he said.
His wife, Susan, and children couldn’t be there, but his neighbor, Brian Tyler, originally from Central City, attended.
For a few seconds before the prayer, Medina and Tyler were the only ones in the House Chamber.
They saw it as the fulfillment of the American dream — a poor kid from San Diego and farm boy from Nebraska were inside the place where members of Congress debate and pass laws.
Through the years, Medina has had many adventures.
“I have the best Bucket List in the world,” he said.
At this point, he’s already done 69 of the things on his list, which included going on an African safari and seeing a rocket launch at Cape Kennedy.
He has yet to visit Machu Picchu in Peru or Iceland.
The Medinas came to Nebraska in 2007. He worked at the Episcopal Cathedral in Omaha and was the dean for urban mission for two years.
“We fell in love with Nebraska,” he said. “Within two weeks, we knew we had moved home. It’s not that it’s perfect, but integrity still means something here.”
So does being connected to the earth.
“This is why I love farmers,” he said. “Farmers understand that they don’t own their land. They are given the privilege of taking care of it. They’re stewards. They have to do the best they can and then they have to trust God. I’ll go out to be with a farmer or rancher anytime, because it grounds me.”
He was happy to drive a combine last year.
Medina later served St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Papillion. The church was close to dying when he came, but he and the congregation worked together.
“We grew the church and it became healthy,” he said.
Medina retired in 2019, but still wanted to work.
So he talked with Nebraska Bishop Brian Maas of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Medina became a transitional pastor at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice.
When churches were canceling services last Easter, Medina bought a $70 transmitter for an outdoor service at the Gage County Fairgrounds. It was 37 degrees and raining, but musicians led worship. Medina spoke on a scissors lift that positioned him high in the air. Vehicles filled every parking space with an estimated 1,200 worshipers. The service was transmitted via radio and Facebook reaching a few thousand more.
Medina shared that church buildings may have seemed as empty as Christ’s tomb.
But Jesus rose from dead and is alive and people today are the hands and feet of Christ.
Medina started at First Lutheran on Feb. 1. Susan already was familiar with Fremont through her work with Lutheran Family Services.
The pastor appreciates his new flock. He said the church is healthy and people are happy and willing to move forward. He’s looking for new ways to bring generations together. He’s interested in the kind of growth where people engage with the God who loves us.
He knows God’s love is transformative.
In his candidacy essay, Medina also talked about a pilgrimage he made, the Camino de Santiago, in which he walked from the southwest corner of France and into northern Spain.
Just a few of the 10 things he learned include:
- It’s possible to experience pure joy.
- I was able to get a lot done taking “one step at a time.”
- Silence before words. Love before thoughts. Walk before anything.
- We tend to carry our fears in our backpacks.
- With all the talk about the highs and lows, the mountains and the valleys of life ... there is actually great blessing and holiness in flat.
With these and other lessons, Medina is serving God as he helps guide his newest flock into the future.