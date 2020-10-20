New grant opportunities available for businesses struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Garry Clark, president and CEO of the Greater Fremont Development Council, said grants like these allow businesses in communities like Fremont to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“Small businesses need funds like this to maintain cash flow and staffing,” he said. “And those that can’t be open on a regular basis for whatever reason, there’s the benefit to help them bridge the gap so that we get to normalcy.”

Until that time, Clark said these grants help businesses survive amid a lack of clarity surrounding the future.

“There doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of clarity, so these grants help to keep these businesses operational and keep them from having to close up shop permanently,” he said.

Grant applications open on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and close on Nov. 13. While the amount of money available for businesses may seem like a lot, Clark urged businesses interested in applying to do so sooner rather than later.

“We emphasize to businesses that they should be prepared in advance,” Clark said.

Clark said the reserve funds made available through these grant programs was a commendable action coming from leadership. He said it was important to roll out funds like this as quickly as possible to support ailing businesses.

“Honestly, people are struggling in a rough way and, again, I’ll just reiterate the need for those services,” he said.

