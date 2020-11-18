New lagoons aim to bring around $1 million per year to Fremont

“We’re going to scrub it from methane, which is a pretty dirty gas, and we’re going to scrub it to a natural gas quality, which is a lot cleaner gas,” he said. “Then, we will inject it into the pipeline, the city’s gas pipeline. We will be utilizing a majority of it, and the rest of it will be injected into the gas line.”

According to Newton, the methane scrubbing system is still under construction by contractor Bluesource due to delays in overseas shipping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the scrubbed gas is identified and certified, Kontor said the city will receive renewable energy credits from the EPA, which can be sold on the market for additional income.

Currently, the plant is looking at an annual revenue of $700,000 to $1 million by putting the gas back into the pipeline, Kontor said.

“So it’s by far very valuable and by far a good way of helping us pay for those improvements that we made to the whole project,” Newton said. “It eventually pays for itself.”

Kontor said the biggest benefit he sees with the project is just knowing that the city has large industries that not only are looking at expanding, but have the capability to do so.

“Along with having industries within the city of Fremont,” he said, “it cuts down the cost on residential customers when we do have to do upgrades, whether they’re, most of the time, for new EPA treatment requirements that come down the line.”

