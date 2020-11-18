New lagoons aim to bring around $1 million per year to Fremont

A series of new lagoons using waste from Fremont processing plants aims to make the city around $1 million each year with renewable methane.
The Fremont Wastewater Treatment Plant recently finished construction in late September on three new lagoons, which take in waste from Lincoln Premium Poultry and will soon include WholeStone Farms.
Keith Kontor, superintendent for the plant, said the project was spearheaded by new United States Environmental Protection Agency requirements on ammonia limits.
“Knowing that nutrients are going to be coming in in the future, we were looking at expanding our mechanical plant that we have here at the wastewater plant,” he said.
Although construction started in May 2018, Kontor said the project was paused after plans for Costco and LPP to bring a processing plant to Fremont became more realized.
With this, Kontor said the plant recognized that it needed pretreatment for the industrial areas in town, including WholeStone, and decided to upsize it to fit the new facility.
“So we stepped back and looked at it and kind of thought that maybe these anaerobic lagoons for pretreating the industrial waste coming out of our industrial sites out on the south side of town would be the best way to tackle the heavy loadings,” he said.
The project further expanded to be fully complete in 2023 after WholeStone announced it would add a second shift, as Kontor said its current treatment capacities wouldn’t be able to handle the additional loadings.
“So we’re going to have to add another additional anaerobic lagoon, which will make a total of four then, add an additional half-sized aeration basin, which is about probably 3.2 million gallons, and then put in another final clarifier and upgrade our ultraviolet disinfection system,” he said.
The current lagoons are 6.4 million gallons each, giving the plant close to 19 million gallons total. The lagoons have a membrane liner to prevent leakage from occurring.
Industrial wastewater began flowing into one of the lagoons from LPP in late September. The other two lagoons will be placed into service in 2021 after WholeStone finishes its dissolved air flotation system.
City Administrator Brian Newtown said by using lagoons, the flow from the processing plants will be more even throughout, as opposed to only coming five days a week.
“Because what happens is, is those microbes, those bugs that break down the waste, they like a steady diet,” he said. “They don’t like this influx, and then starve, influx, starve. So it’s a good evening factor.”
As well as to meet the EPA requirements and provide pretreatment, Kontor said the lagoons will also be able to capture methane gas and convert it to a renewable natural gas.
“We’re going to scrub it from methane, which is a pretty dirty gas, and we’re going to scrub it to a natural gas quality, which is a lot cleaner gas,” he said. “Then, we will inject it into the pipeline, the city’s gas pipeline. We will be utilizing a majority of it, and the rest of it will be injected into the gas line.”
According to Newton, the methane scrubbing system is still under construction by contractor Bluesource due to delays in overseas shipping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the scrubbed gas is identified and certified, Kontor said the city will receive renewable energy credits from the EPA, which can be sold on the market for additional income.
Currently, the plant is looking at an annual revenue of $700,000 to $1 million by putting the gas back into the pipeline, Kontor said.
“So it’s by far very valuable and by far a good way of helping us pay for those improvements that we made to the whole project,” Newton said. “It eventually pays for itself.”
Kontor said the biggest benefit he sees with the project is just knowing that the city has large industries that not only are looking at expanding, but have the capability to do so.
“Along with having industries within the city of Fremont,” he said, “it cuts down the cost on residential customers when we do have to do upgrades, whether they’re, most of the time, for new EPA treatment requirements that come down the line.”
