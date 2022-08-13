New laundromat designed to be family friendly

Blue Sky Laundry at 1533 N. Bell St., is a large, spacious facility with state-of-the-art washers and dryers, large stainless-steel tables for sorting and folding, and a long white countertop along the windows.

While waiting, customers can sit at the counter and work on their laptops or iPads, study, or anything else they need to do in addition to their laundry.

One corner of the room has vending machines. Along the walls are large TV screens.

Two are set on children’s channels, while the others offer news and other programs for adults.

“We feel strongly that our store should be family friendly,” said Brad Lehl, owner of Blue Sky, which recently opened. “My business partners and I are all parents. We want our customers to know they can bring the kids to a bright, clean store where they feel comfortable, safe, and can enjoy themselves.”

Supporting his employees is important to Lehl.

“I want them to feel excited about coming to work,” he said.

Tameka Lee, one of Blue Sky’s employees, is a single mom who also appreciates the kid-friendly atmosphere.

“I would feel comfortable bringing my girls with me to Blue Sky. My 2-year-old came in, said ‘Wow!’ and started running around. She also likes the big, shiny machines,” Lee said.

Lehl noted something else.

“We’ve been lucky to be able to work with Speed Queen,” Lehl said. “I think when people see their cutting-edge technology, everyone will agree on how great their machines are.”

Lehl gives some credit to Cleanwash Laundry Systems and their owner, Todd Santoro, as well as Speed Queen.

“Both were hugely supportive of our venture,” he said. “Todd and his team led our store design and brought our project to life.”

Lee also appreciates the free Wi-Fi.

“Brad wanted to include that as a way to draw people in,” she said. “He saw it as a big selling point.”

Prior to starting the laundromat, Lehl had devoted much of his professional life to the corporate world, serving as a transaction adviser through companies nationwide.

“I have pursued a few entrepreneurial ventures over the years,” Lehl said, “but have never owned my own business. After doing some research, I became intrigued by the laundromat industry. Laundromats may not be glamorous, but they stand the test of time and remain steady during business cycles.”

Born and raised in Blair, Lehl and his wife, Kim, live in Omaha.

“We have two fantastic sons who are in college. We also love are three spirited Labs, who often think they run the house,” he said.

Lehl began searching for a location for his laundromat about 18 months ago.

“After deciding to get into this industry,” Lehl said, “we searched to find the right location. When we found the old Family Video store, it seemed ideal.”

Among the other businesses in that area are a floral shop, a grocery store, a drugstore and a pizzeria.

“We love the traffic flow,” Lehl said, “and feel the surrounding businesses will be complimentary. We were also wanting to contribute to the ongoing developmental activity occurring in Fremont.”

Customer service is a top priority for Lehl and his partners.

“We see it as a way to connect with people,” he said. “We want to build relationships with our customers and be a positive influence on the community.”

Lehl and his partners appreciate the size, growth and economic development going on in Fremont as well as the diverse population base.

“We see a strong and cohesive community,” he said.