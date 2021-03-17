New library policy would eliminate fines

England-Biggs said the library doesn’t receive a large number of damaged items.

“But in the past month, there have been three items returned in bad condition,” she said.

An item was thrown away, because it was molding.

“One is still on my desk, wrapped in a paper bag, because it smells like an aquarium. It was spilled on by an aquarium overflow,” she said.

The policy also clarifies borrowers’ use of Jetpacks (wireless Hotspots) and e-Readers.

Hotspots bring internet to those who don’t have it or are taxing their current service with additional users at home. The Hotspots provide access for up to eight devices at a time.

Checkout is limited to one household at any given time for a period of three weeks with no renewals.

Policy now would stipulate that Hotspot and e-Reader devices must be returned to the circulation desk — not the book drop — and must have all its components (no missing cords, chargers or instructions).

Those who return the devices late or through the book drop three times will be barred from borrowing the resource again.