New load-bearing vests helping Fremont Police Department

Brady said the department put together different proposals while he reached out to different vendors to see what would be best for FPD. The department went with Point Blank Enterprises, its vendor for body armor.

Each officer at FPD was provided with a vest and three attachments. The vest carries the officers’ soft armor inside all while on top of its Blauer Armorskin shirt.

With the implementation of the new vests, Brady said officers at FPD are a big fan of their comfortability.

“It keeps it so you don’t sweat as bad, it helps cut down on that, and then when you come in to do reports or if you need to take your lunch break, you can take it off easier and to help cool down and just alleviate some of that weight,” he said. “And then I can get in and out of the car easier, I’m not getting caught on the seat belt like I used to with everything I had on my belt.”

Brady said he believes the department will see fewer officers out with injuries with the new vests.

“I think it’ll help alleviate some of the constant lower back pain that some of these guys have had for being here for as long as they have,” he said. “I think it will help also with recruiting to show that we’re changing to what other departments are doing as well.”

