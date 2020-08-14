New load-bearing vests helping Fremont Police Department

Fremont police officers are now using a new vest that will help alleviate equipment weight on their belts.
With funding from an anonymous donor, the Fremont Police Department started using the new vests on Aug. 1. It will require all officers on patrol shifts to wear the vests by April 2021.
The new MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment), or load-bearing vest, will allow officers to carry equipment usually on their belts higher on the vest.
Sgt. John Brady said many longtime officers, himself included, experienced back pain with the previous vests.
“We carry about an extra 30 pounds on our waist before the vests and everything, I did at least,” he said. “And so being able to put a lot of that onto the vest and distributing it equally to where the weight is now on your shoulders instead of your waist makes it a lot more comfortable and helps alleviate the lower back pain.”
Entities like the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office had also moved to new load-bearing vests in recent years. While FPD had been looking at getting new vests for the last couple of years, Brady said the department wasn’t ready for the move yet.
“But [Chief of Police Jeff Elliott] started to see more departments go to it, a lot of the other agencies that we compare to as well,” he said. “So the chief made a decision last fall to start looking at switching to one of these vests.”
Brady said the department put together different proposals while he reached out to different vendors to see what would be best for FPD. The department went with Point Blank Enterprises, its vendor for body armor.
Each officer at FPD was provided with a vest and three attachments. The vest carries the officers’ soft armor inside all while on top of its Blauer Armorskin shirt.
With the implementation of the new vests, Brady said officers at FPD are a big fan of their comfortability.
“It keeps it so you don’t sweat as bad, it helps cut down on that, and then when you come in to do reports or if you need to take your lunch break, you can take it off easier and to help cool down and just alleviate some of that weight,” he said. “And then I can get in and out of the car easier, I’m not getting caught on the seat belt like I used to with everything I had on my belt.”
Brady said he believes the department will see fewer officers out with injuries with the new vests.
“I think it’ll help alleviate some of the constant lower back pain that some of these guys have had for being here for as long as they have,” he said. “I think it will help also with recruiting to show that we’re changing to what other departments are doing as well.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.