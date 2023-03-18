When the 2019 flood swept through Winslow, the water destroyed the little shop called Foxy Finds in the town’s old gas station on U.S. Highway 77.

“The toll it took deflated me,” said owner Cindy Stowell. “I kinda gave up.”

The following year, business was drastically reduced due to COVID-19.

“I just sold online for a couple years along with an occasional swap meet or garage sale. But I missed the people I’d meet and the look on their faces when they spotted something in my little shop they’d been looking for.”

Foxy Finds is now in Hooper and the grand opening will be from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

The business is in the former Dodge County Bank building, next door to the Iron Horse Cafe on Hooper’s Main Street.

Born in Omaha, Stowell opened her first boutique, Ye Olde Shoppe, in Florence.

“It’s part of North Omaha, but has a small-town feel, very bohemian,” Stowell said. “I enjoyed learning about its rich history, especially the Mormons. My oldest son, Thomas, is an artist in California. He painted a beautiful mural on the side of our building showing the Mormons preparing to cross the Missouri. Sadly, it has since been painted over by the business owners who bought the building after we left.”

Much as she loved working in Florence, Stowell grew weary of living in a big city.

“In addition to the violence, I lost my love for Omaha when they tore down Peony Park. Another strip mall we don’t need,” she said. “It felt to me like the city didn’t care about its kids. So, after 10 years, we opted for country living.”

Although she appreciated the ample space her boutique in Florence offered, Stowell said the long drive from Uehling grew wearisome.

“We bought the old post office in Uehling and continued Ye Olde Shoppe there until 2006. When we decided to live out in the country, we sold that building and started using the old gas station in Winslow.”

What drew the Stowells to Hooper?

“This town has great history and potential to be a fun Main Street America destination,” Stowell said. “Great restaurants, a beautiful park and golf course, and it never hurts to have a little shop to browse.”

Still recovering from the loss caused by the flood, Stowell was grateful when a friend who owns the Iron Horse bar & grill, offered space in her building, the Historical Dodge County Bank Building.

“I spent about a year chewing on the idea,” Stowell said. “After much thought and with the support of my wonderful husband, Andy, we decided to give it a go.”

Stowell said she has met some lovely people, who have come into her boutique to browse and chat with her as well as make suggestions.

“It has been very positive here,” she said. “Small towns are making a comeback. People are running from the cities, looking for nostalgia, and Hooper is loaded with that.”

Stowell said she not only wants to promote her business, but the town of Hooper in hopes that more small businesses will open and create an atmosphere of leisurely walks down Main Street, visiting the different places to shop and eat, making it a destination for road trips.

Stowell said she would not have been able to run any of her businesses without the love and support of her husband.

“He has put up with my hoarding for 30 years,” she said. “He sees how happy the treasure hunt makes me and has been the best partner I could ever ask for. He does all the heavy stuff for me. He built my beautiful counter. He runs errands for me. He assembles things for me. He is a genius and can figure out things and come up with solutions I’d never think of.”

Stowell is especially proud of the tent store Andy created for swap meets.

“When the wind blew other tents over, mine held strong,” she said. “When the rains came, people crowded into our store because ours was the only one still standing!”

Another family member whose help has been vital is Stowell’s oldest granddaughter.

“I would also be lost without Kenzie,” she said.

Kenzie Cash, a 17-year-old homeschooler, lives in Hooper and has enjoyed helping her grandmother set up shop.

“Being homeschooled allows her to help me when I need her,” Stowell said. “She has more flexibility now.”

What is Kenzie’s favorite thing to do at her grandma’s boutique?

“She loves working with the jewelry,” Stowell said. “I told her she can have whatever she likes, but she’s careful not to take too much advantage of that.”

What sets Foxy Finds apart from other thrift stores?

“For one, I don’t have racks and racks of clothes,” she said. “I have one rack with a few things, and I will be adding another for vintage clothing. My love is jewelry, a gift my mom gave me. If it glitters, I want it!”

Stowell said she has tubs of vintage costume jewelry to sell.

“I started Paparazzi for a couple years, but found my addiction had me buying way more inventory than I wanted for contemporary pieces. So, I let go my dealership and am selling it dirt cheap so I can fill my shelves with the stuff I really love, vintage costume jewelry.”

Stowell enjoys shopping at sales and picks up anything she thinks someone may like.

“There is an eclectic assortment of merchandise,” she said. “Crystal, pottery, old books, crocks, small furniture, collectibles, oddities and paintings.”

Stowell also wholesales Montana West purses and accessories for half their retail price.

“I keep a book of ISOs and am pretty resourceful at finding things that people are searching for,” she said. “We also buy if you have certain collections to sell.

“We organized Treats on Main last Halloween and that was a hit. We’re gonna do that again and also a fundraising event called ‘Chalk the Walk,’ where businesses buy a sidewalk square and kids draw chalk pictures on them.”

Proceeds will be divided between the Old Poor Farm and The Working Cat Project.

“I love kids and critters!” she said.

Saturday’s event will include a raffle along with other drawings.

“The first 20 customers get a free gift,” Stowell said.

There will be drawings for prizes. All drawings will be done the last hour of the event, between 6 and 7 p.m. There will also be wine served along with bottled water, meat, cheese and crackers as well as fresh fruit and vegetables.

Future plans include having Rise & Shine doughnuts and coffee available on Saturday mornings.

Shop hours will be 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

What advice does Stowell have for those thinking about starting their own business?

“Do something you love,” she said. “Something that makes you happy and isn’t going to feel like work, but fits in with your passion.”

Stowell said waiting for the right time to start a business is like waiting for the right time to have kids.

“There is no such thing. If you wait for that, it’ll never happen. Dive in!” she said with a smile. “No time like the present and you’re never too old to start again.”