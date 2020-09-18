New members of Elkhorn Township Board hold emergency meeting

Additionally, the board had a $470,000 outstanding loan that was due in April, a time when the current board was starting to fall apart, Missel said. The board originally entered into a $500,000 line of credit in March 2019 to pay for flood repair.

Huppert estimated that the township would be a little more than $6 million in debt until funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes in. He also said First National Bank of Omaha had been holding the board’s funds due to the debt.

“So they are the ones that are dealing with your budget right now on how much money you guys have in your account right now,” he said.

Missel said he had been in conversations with FNBO on how to work through the debt.

“What’s important to understand as you come into this is that as you take these seats on the board, you are not personally obligating yourself to the debts of the past,” he said. “The debts of the past are still the debts of the township.”

Missel said FNBO asked the board to meet again before the end of the month to introduce a resolution to take the debt and repackage it to allow the board six months of interest payments only on the debt, with the possibility to extend it further.