New members of Elkhorn Township Board hold emergency meeting

The newly appointed members of the Elkhorn Township Board met for the first time for an emergency meeting Thursday evening.
Roxie Kracl, Bryan Maschmeier and Robert Reed were selected by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors from a list of eight people interested in serving after the board was left vacated.
“I’m so happy you guys all accepted the appointment by the board, because it’s very important,” County Clerk Fred Mytty said.
The meeting, held at the Dodge County Courthouse, was facilitated by others, including County Board Chairman Bob Missel, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert and Mytty, who provided materials to the board on how to run townships.
“You’ve got some good help behind you, like Bob and me and Fred to ask questions,” Huppert said. “You’re not alone on this, so feel free to ask questions.”
During the meeting, Maschmeier volunteered for the position of chairman, while Kracl took the role of treasurer and Reed took the role of secretary. Additionally, the board approved its township budget and discussed hiring a road maintenance worker and financial claims.
The board was previously left vacated last month after former members Jeremy Moss was recalled in May, Nancy Schlotfeld resigned earlier this month and Jody Delaney stopped attending meetings.
Additionally, the board had a $470,000 outstanding loan that was due in April, a time when the current board was starting to fall apart, Missel said. The board originally entered into a $500,000 line of credit in March 2019 to pay for flood repair.
Huppert estimated that the township would be a little more than $6 million in debt until funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes in. He also said First National Bank of Omaha had been holding the board’s funds due to the debt.
“So they are the ones that are dealing with your budget right now on how much money you guys have in your account right now,” he said.
Missel said he had been in conversations with FNBO on how to work through the debt.
“What’s important to understand as you come into this is that as you take these seats on the board, you are not personally obligating yourself to the debts of the past,” he said. “The debts of the past are still the debts of the township.”
Missel said FNBO asked the board to meet again before the end of the month to introduce a resolution to take the debt and repackage it to allow the board six months of interest payments only on the debt, with the possibility to extend it further.
Maschmeier asked the county staff several questions on how the township’s line of credit compared to Dodge County.
“I just wanted to make sure that the relationship that you guys have is still good with the lenders,” he said. “Whereas Elkhorn Township, the three of us have to make sure that we communicate with them that we’re going to do what we can, when we can do it.”
