With more emergency medical calls and fewer volunteer first-responders throughout the nation, Micheal Dwyer hopes the public will watch an inspirational new movie.

Dwyer is a firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department. This weekend, he’ll be among volunteer firefighters from across the state who’ll attend the Nebraska Fire School in Grand Island.

The Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association sponsors the event, which offers training and opportunities for camaraderie.

This year, participants also will get the see a new film, “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat,” before it’s released. The Nebraska Fire School will be one of the first places in the nation to show it. The film is expected to debut in theaters later this summer and Oct. 1 on Amazon.

Dwyer said film showings are planned at the Arlington Summer Sizzle festival as well as in Blair and the Quasar Drive-In in Valley.

“The movie is very inspirational,” said Dwyer, who’s seen the film twice. “The quote that I’ve heard — and repeated — several times is: ‘It reminded me again why I do this.’”

Dwyer describes the 92-minute film as a documentary, but also as an entertaining movie. The film features volunteer firefighters from across the country.

“It talks about a young lady from northern California, whose whole neighborhood was devastated by a wildfire,” he said.

Not wanting this to happen to her community again, she decided to join a volunteer fire department.

The movie features a vignette of a Hasidic Jewish enclave in New York. A young man from that community loved the idea of firefighting. But beards worn by men in that community prevent a firefighting mask from fitting tightly on the wearer’s face, thus posing the danger of the person breathing in smoke.

The fire department has had the young man do all the fire department-related jobs, except running into a fire.

“He’s an incredibly valuable member of that department — not only as a firefighter, but as a liaison with that entire community. Both sides have benefitted so much,” Dwyer said.

A Texas man, who struggled when he was young, later found that the fire service helped him be a better person. Now, he’s working to pass down what he’s learned to his son.

Besides being entertaining, the movie highlights the wonderful service the volunteer firefighters provide to the nation and encourages anyone, who might be interested, to contact their local volunteer fire department, Dwyer said.

Produced in cooperation with John Deere and the National Volunteer Fire Council, the film has been called a game changer for volunteer fire and EMS services that continue to struggle for members, the NVFC said in a prepared statement.

Dwyer and the NVFC note the need for volunteer first responders.

Fire and emergency medical calls in almost all parts of the country are up as much as 20%. At the same time, the numbers of volunteer responders continue to fall.

“Call volumes are up,” Dwyer said. “Numbers of responders are down. That’s not a recipe for success.”

Dwyer said volunteer fire and rescue departments have struggled in the last 25 years to maintain responder levels. Some of this can be attributed to dwindling populations in smaller towns.

“That’s not true of Arlington and most of the towns in eastern Nebraska, but it is true in central and western Nebraska,” Dwyer said. “They have a smaller pool to choose from. In addition, the sense of volunteerism isn’t quite what it used to be.”

Dwyer said Arlington has a number of great young people in its department — including nine new members in the last two years, something that’s almost unheard of.

The Arlington department has 31 members, total, about 20 of whom are active and make most of the calls.

Dwyer has served in the Arlington department for 38 years. During his first 20 years of service, Dwyer said 65 to 70 calls was a pretty busy year.

“Last year, we did 156 calls,” he said. “We’re slated to be closer to 180 to 190 calls this year.”

Most involve emergency medical services calls. Dwyer said about 80% are EMS (rescue) calls, while 20% involve fire calls.

“Which is more unbalanced than it has been historically,” Dwyer added.

When Dwyer joined the Arlington department in 1983 the percentage was 60% EMS calls and roughly 40% fire calls.

Dwyer said state and national associations and local departments are now in the business of recruiting and retention of first responders.

He noted that paid departments have long had an advantage in recruiting and retaining first responders.

This is because these are paid positions with opportunities for promotions and a good retirement system — as should be the case, he said. Thus many volunteers, who found they loved firefighting and EMS work, were attracted to paid positions.

But in the last two or three years, even paid departments have struggled to find people.

Dwyer noted that some departments are doing well, however. Much of that has to do leadership and a regular recruiting and retention program.

“It is a different set of skills than running into a fire or helping somebody stop bleeding,” he said of recruiting and retention. “It’s not a skill that we learn real early and that they teach us in fire school — although they teach it now.”

Dwyer said about 1,700 firefighters, instructors and support staff plan to attend the NSVFA’s fire school May 19-21. The event offers 29 classes in a host of topics from fire prevention to rope rescue, wildland firefighting and fire investigations.