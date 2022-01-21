New pastor at Nazarene Church looks back on ministry

Just 21 years old, the Rev. Dan Cole prepared to speak at the funeral for a teenage accident victim.

Todd Sly was a high school senior who’d been killed in a car accident. Sly was only three years younger than Cole, who was asked to preach at the teen’s funeral.

“I was scared,” Cole said. “I was as nervous as I could be.”

Decades later, Cole recalled that time as he sat in the conference room of Fremont Church of the Nazarene. Cole served churches in different states before becoming Nebraska District superintendent for the Church of the Nazarene.

Now, he serves in a dual role as lead pastor of the Fremont church and as the district superintendent.

Like churches of many denominations, the local Nazarene church has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Cole said attendance is moving upward in a church he appreciates for its friendly congregation. He looks forward to the ministry ahead.

Cole’s journey into ministry began early.

Raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cole was 8 years old when he preached his first sermon.

“My mom heard some racket going on in her laundry room one afternoon and she peeked through the door and saw me holding the Bible and preaching to the dirty clothes,” he said.

Cole’s parents, Roy and Edith, explained what preachers do and helped him develop the call of God on his life.

One day, Cole’s dad asked if he’d like to preach a sermon in church.

So at age 8, he preached a sermon – which lasted 10 minutes – at Mount Lookout Church of the Nazarene in Cincinnati.

Cole’s sermon came from the Old Testament book of First Samuel. He shared the Bible story of when young Samuel thought he heard Eli, the priest, calling for him.

Eli realized it was God and told Samuel to say: “Speak, Lord, for your servant is listening.”

And God spoke.

Cole was asked to speak again at his church.

The boy and his family, which included an older brother and four younger sisters, began traveling.

Called “The Cole Family,” they visited different churches.

“We’d sing and then I would preach,” he said.

A dilemma arose when Cole was 13. He wondered if he was preaching because his parents were promoting it or if it actually was what God wanted for his life.

Cole shared that struggle with his parents and told them he wasn’t going to preach anymore.

They respected his decision and the family stopped traveling.

From the time he was 13 until he was 17, Cole said he lived in rebellion, perhaps running from the call of God.

He didn’t drink, but went to parties with friends.

“I went to church still, but Christ wasn’t my center at that time,” he said. “It felt empty.”

Cole’s family moved to Blanchester, Ohio, where the Rev. A.W. McQueen invited them to a Church of the Nazarene he’d planted in that community. Cole was a high school freshman at the time.

When Cole was a senior, McQueen gave an invitation for people to come to the church altar and pray if they were seeking God.

Cole accepted that invitation.

“I prayed that God would take control of my life, that if he was calling me to preach that he would somehow reveal that to me and that I would know it as real,” Cole said.

Cole was 18 years old at the time.

“Before I got up from that prayer time, I knew in my heart that God had called me to preach,” Cole said.

Cole graduated from high school in 1976 and became a student at Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois.

He was invited to speak at a church, where he met his future wife, Roxanna, in January 1979. They married that March.

Cole then was invited by the superintendent of the Northwestern Illinois District to become the pastor of a church he was about to close.

“It was overwhelming and exciting,” said Cole, who hadn’t yet completed his university education.

In July 1979, the Coles went to serve the Church of the Nazarene in Lomax, Illinois.

Lomax had a population of about 500.

It was there Cole preached at his first funeral – for the young man who’d died in the car accident.

Cole described Todd Sly as a kind, gentle, loving young man, who was respectful of his parents. Sly had been very close to his sister.

“They hardly went anywhere without each other,” Cole said.

The night Sly was killed, the teen had asked his sister to go with him, but she’d decided to stay home.

Cole knew the family quite well and, thus, was asked to preach at the teen’s funeral – during the first of the three years he’d serve in that community.

Many attended the funeral at the First Christian Church.

“The funeral director stopped counting people when he reached 600 people,” Cole said.

Cole faced the enormity of the situation.

“When somebody young like that is killed in that way, it has a way of gripping the hearts of people,” he said. “I was overwhelmed thinking about preaching that funeral as a 21-year-old with that many people.”

But he officiated at the entire service.

“I ministered to his mom and dad and to his sister and just loved them the way that I felt like God wanted his love expressed to them—to come alongside them in their pain and to remind them that God is a refuge and a strength, ever present to help in times of trouble,” Cole said.

Two months later, Cole was asked to speak at the high school ceremony during which the teen would have graduated.

“On the chair that would have been his, they placed his cap and gown and a red rose,” Cole aid.

In his speech, Cole told students how people never know what’s going to happen in their lives.

“We don’t understand why we have to look at an empty chair and why Todd’s not here. It causes us to ask why, but God knows all about that so he doesn’t mind us asking why. So just ask why,” Cole said.

Cole was 22 when he faced another situation.

A woman asked him to check on a man whose truck was parked off the side of the road.

When Cole went to check, he discovered the man had died of an apparent heart attack. Cole called the county sheriff and waited for him and the coroner to arrive.

“I grew up quickly,” Cole said. “Dealing with loss of life at such a young age, it has a way of making you grow up.”

Cole said God gave him the strength to serve in different circumstances.

He knew God had called him and wanted him to love and serve people. And people affirmed Cole in his ministry.

“Having those experiences shaped me – made me stronger, made me realize what ministry is about, just being relational, loving people, caring about them in good times and in bad times, being with them,” he said.

Cole’s time in Lomax launched his pastoral career.

He continued his education, earning associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees, before being awarded an Honorary Doctor of Divinity Degree in 2021.

During his career, Cole has served as lead pastor for Nazarene churches in Colorado, California, New Mexico and Indiana.

In January 2015, the Coles moved to Omaha, where he served as lead pastor at Central Church of the Nazarene.

Cole was pastor there for 3 ½ years, when he was elected district superintendent of the Nebraska District of the Church of the Nazarene.

Cole served in the dual role of church pastor and district superintendent for 3 ½ years.

In 2015, he became fulltime district superintendent for the state.

The Coles came to Fremont in mid-April 2021. Cole came to serve as an interim pastor, while still serving as district superintendent.

“In September, my plan was to meet with the board here and help them start the process of calling a new pastor,” Cole said.

The board asked if he’d consider returning to a dual role as district superintendent – and lead pastor of the Fremont church.

Cole, now 63, said he felt God leading him to do this.

The pastor said he likes the warmth of the people and friendliness of the Fremont congregation.

“And I just plain like being a pastor again, because there’s nothing like it,” he said.

The Coles have four married children, Charles, Corey, Christopher and Cassandra, and 11 grandchildren.

In July 2022, they will celebrate 42 years in full-time ministry.

“I’ve told the congregation I know I have a lot more years of ministry behind me than I may have in front of me, but I believe that this, right now, is God’s plan for my life,” Cole said. “And I am thrilled to think about closing out ministry as a pastor, who happens to be the district superintendent.”

