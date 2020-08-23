New pastor coming to Calvary Baptist Church

They moved back to Summerville in March 2018 and the senior pastor died on Father’s Day of this year. In the meantime, the minister encouraged Chuvront to become a pastor of another church.

Nebraska hadn’t even been on the couple’s radar as a place of ministry until Chuvront got an email from Calvary Baptist Church. He spoke on the phone with church representatives.

“I was really encouraged by the things they had to say and their attitude toward ministry and their desire to have a pastor who would lead the church,” he said. “When we got there, they really went out of their way to be a blessing to us.”

The Chuvronts visited the Fremont church during the July Fourth weekend.

“We really just fell in love with the people there at the church and, really, the town itself,” he said.

The Chuvronts loved the small-town feeling of Fremont, even though it has about 27,000 people.

“There were people shooting fireworks off and everyone was on their front porch and it was a really neat experience for us,” he said.