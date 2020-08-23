New pastor coming to Calvary Baptist Church

The Rev. Steven Chuvront remembers the man who didn’t think he could be saved.
From a faith standpoint that means forgiveness of sins and the gift of spending eternity with God. But the man was concerned about what he’d had to do while in the military and didn’t believe his sins could be forgiven.
Chuvront talked to the man about Christ, who died on a cross to pay the price for sin so those who believe can be saved. The man and his family came to trust Christ and Chuvront baptized them all in a pond.
“He was looking for hope and answers and that’s my job and our church’s job is to share the hope of the Gospel with those who are lost,” Chuvront said.
Now, Chuvront and his family plan to share that hope in Fremont, where he will start serving as the new pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in September. He looks forward to serving the church whose members he describes as kind and genuine.
Originally from Baltimore, Chuvront graduated from Pensacola Christian College in Florida in 2008. He traveled as a college representative with his wife, Whitney, for a year.
He then spent 5 ½ years as youth pastor and song leader at Summerville Baptist Church in Alabama.
In September 2015, Chuvront became senior pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church in Dandy, Vermont. He served there for 2 ½ years, until the senior pastor at the Summerville church was diagnosed with leukemia and asked the Chuvronts to return and help him.
They moved back to Summerville in March 2018 and the senior pastor died on Father’s Day of this year. In the meantime, the minister encouraged Chuvront to become a pastor of another church.
Nebraska hadn’t even been on the couple’s radar as a place of ministry until Chuvront got an email from Calvary Baptist Church. He spoke on the phone with church representatives.
“I was really encouraged by the things they had to say and their attitude toward ministry and their desire to have a pastor who would lead the church,” he said. “When we got there, they really went out of their way to be a blessing to us.”
The Chuvronts visited the Fremont church during the July Fourth weekend.
“We really just fell in love with the people there at the church and, really, the town itself,” he said.
The Chuvronts loved the small-town feeling of Fremont, even though it has about 27,000 people.
“There were people shooting fireworks off and everyone was on their front porch and it was a really neat experience for us,” he said.
One of the men at Calvary Baptist had a truck and 28-foot trailer brought to them to move their belongings, which they could use whether they decided to come to Fremont or serve at a church somewhere else. The Calvary parishioner even offered to come and pick up the truck wherever the family had moved.
“That’s the kind of people who are at Calvary,” he said. “They just want to help.”
The Chuvronts visited a South Carolina church, but felt God wasn’t calling them there, he said.
Calvary Baptist members voted to call Chuvront as their pastor and he accepted. His first Sunday will be Sept. 6.
The Chuvronts have a daughter, Ellie, 10, and a son, Dawson, 4.
Chuvront said future plans include settling in Fremont and serving the church and community.
“We’re looking forward to it for sure," he said.
Member Scott Preston expressed appreciation for the new pastor.
"We spent more than a year without a pastor, but remained patient throughout the search process and believe God led us to the right man," Preston said. "I think everyone at Calvary is just excited to see what God will do through Pastor Steve in the years to come."
Calvary Baptist Church is at 904 N. Bell St., and more information about the church is available at calvarybaptistfremont.org or calvarybaptistfremont@gmail.com or 402-721-0825.
