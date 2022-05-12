New premiums announced for Dodge County Fair

The dates for the Dodge County Fair are Aug. 3-7 in Scribner, Nebraska.

This year the Textile Arts (needlework) department is having its Special Premium designated for “Analogous Color Scheme.” Analogous Color Schemes are created by using colors that are next to each other on the color wheel.

The “Heritage Item” will continue. This is an item that reflects needlework of the past and need not be the work of the entrant. It should include a written statement regarding the item’s historical significance and/or information about the creator. Judging will be done by committee and will be based 60% on quality of the item, and 40% on the historical information presented with the item. The “Judge’s Personal Favorite” will continue and is awarded completely at the judge’s discretion.

The Senior Art Department has also chosen a special prize for the 2022 Dodge County Fair. This year it is “Analogous Color Scheme.” Choose one of your crafty projects using Analogous Color Schemes and submit it for a special prize.

There is plenty of time left to prepare an entry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.