New premiums announced for this year's Dodge County Fair

Much to organizers’ dismay, the pandemic squashed the fair celebrations in 2020 but plans are well underway to come back in 2021. The dates for the Dodge County Fair are Aug. 5-8 in Scribner.

This year the Textile Arts (needlework) department is having its Special Premium designated for “Pandemic Projects.” Whatever textile art you hunkered down with, bring a sample of your handiwork.

The “Heritage Item” will continue. This is an item that reflects needlework of the past and need not be the work of the entrant. It should include a written statement regarding the item’s historical significance and/or information about the creator. Judging will be done by committee and will be based 60% on the quality of the item, and 40% on the historical info presented with the item.

The “Judge’s Personal Favorite” will continue and is awarded completely at the judge’s discretion.

On the business end of the fair, the Textile Arts division is in need of a new superintendent to be in charge of the area in 2022. Having transitioned to the process of hanging items, it has made the entire process easier and hopefully more enjoyable for fair attendees. If you are interested in being a part of the fair, contact Mark Langemeier.