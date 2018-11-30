Midland University has announced a collaborative program with Apple that will provide students with an Apple iPad and Apple Pencil beginning fall of 2019.
The new Midland 1:1 program aims to help prepare students—and provide learning opportunities—that allow them to respond to an ever-changing world that continues to become more dependent on technology.
“Many of our students come to Midland from technology-rich environments,” Vice President for Academic Affairs Susan Kruml said in a released statement. “We believe in order to continue supporting their educational excellence at the collegiate level, our investment in innovative technology is essential. This initiative will empower creative teaching and learning across every program, department, and organization for dynamic impact.”
The program will take effect in August 2019 when every full-time, undergraduate Midland student at the Fremont location will receive an Apple iPad and Apple Pencil. Faculty and select staff members will also be issued devices and begin training in January 2019.
The devices will be provided at no cost to students and considered part of their Midland education, which is being made possible because of donor support.
“Earning a college education is an incredible opportunity,” Midland President Jody Horner said in a released statement. “We know that students come from a variety of backgrounds and their access to technology varies. Our goal with this program is to ensure all students have the technological tools to succeed.”
Midland’s annual technology fee which covers things like Wi-Fi, bandwidth, Canvas, Student Information System, infrastructure, other software, etc. will not be increased for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Along with students and faculty receiving Apple devices, the new initiative will also include investments into Midland classrooms such as the installation of Apple TVs, a new Midland app, and improved collaboration spaces across campus, according to information released by Midland.
Part-time and non-degree seeking students will not receive their own iPad’s but will be able to check out a device from the Midland Help Desk loaner program if they are taking a course that requires the device.
The iPad and Apple Pencil each student receives will remain the property of Midland until the student graduates. Once they graduate, both are the students’ to keep.
Students who transfer or withdrawal from Midland will be required to return the devices—or will have the opportunity to purchase them at their depreciated value as established by the university.
According to information released by the university, Midland does not actively monitor activity on iPads and Apple Pencils unless there is a legal or academic obligation to do so.
The iPad will have a remote management function installed that allows Midland to push updates and apps to the iPad without needing to bring it to the Midland Help Desk. There will also be a homing and enabling function installed that will allow Midland to “ping” the device and “turn it off” if it is lost or stolen.
The iPad’s will also come with pre-loaded apps that Midland will purchase as part of a group licensing agreement.
Students will not have to buy or pay for those pre-loaded apps, but there may be some classes that require purchasing additional apps. Students will also be able to purchase and download apps, music, videos, etc. like they would with a personal device.
According to Midland, the program will not affect existing computer labs at this time and locations will not change for next year. Any future adjustments that need to be made will be determined by faculty at a later date.
More information about Midland’s 1:1 program can be found online at www.midlandu.edu/iPad-FAQs.