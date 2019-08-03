New radio communication system debuts for Fremont Schools

When Kevin Kavan started his position as district security coordinator of Fremont Public Schools last fall, he was given a portable radio for the schools’ communication system.
He said he saw no point in taking it, as the portable radio used UHF frequencies, while the stations used VHF frequencies.
“I would only be capable of communicating with somebody at Johnson Crossing, the middle school or the high school, and I would also have to be there,” he said. “I couldn’t be across the town and communicate.”
Now, Fremont Public Schools announced it has completed a new two-way communication radio system connecting the school system with Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran Schools.
The improved system will allow communications across all school buildings. New base stations will be installed, and portable radios will be available. Training sessions will also be held to make administrators familiar with the new system.
The radio system will also be tied to a 911 communication center, allowing school personnel to communicate in the event of an emergency.
Funding for the project came from grants from the Fremont Area Community Foundation, the Fremont Public School Foundation and the Willis Foundation.
The project was designed by Kavan and information services director Cliff Huss, who has worked on improving the coordination of the schools’ communications for the last few years.
Kavan said several events led him to realize that the schools needed to push for better communication. Last November, Fremont High School was put on lockdown after a 14-year-old boy brought a BB gun into the school.
Although the incident occurred around 4 p.m., Kavan said the situation could have been made worse had it happened earlier in the day, as the cell towers would not have been able to handle the high number of students trying to make phone calls.
“That night, we were able to communicate between district administrators and myself through cell phones because the population that was there was very, very small,” he said. “That would have not been the case if that had happened at 1:30 in the afternoon.”
Kavan said the system doesn’t have to be used solely for school-related emergencies like last November’s, but for incidents like train derailments or bad weather.
The new radio system could come in handy for disasters like last March’s flooding, Kavan said.
“Imagine all those parents trying to scramble and get to their kids and calling and blowing up the phones,” he said. “Our radio system would have been very vital in a situation like that.”
With this new system in place, Kavan said he’s excited to see its capabilities.
“This is a state-of-the-art communication system that we have,” he said. “This is one of the best ones I think you will see.”