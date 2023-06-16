A New to Medicare Workshop will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the Rosen Room of the Oakland Auditorium in Oakland. This workshop is presented by Mary Loftis, certified Nebraska SHIP/SMP counselor.

SHIP is a federally mandated program through the Nebraska Department of Insurance to help individuals understand their insurance options when becoming Medicare eligible. Every state has a SHIP program and Loftis has been a SHIP counselor for 18 years in Northeast Nebraska.

SHIP provides confidential counseling and Medicare education throughout the state and Loftis mainly works with individuals in Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. This New to Medicare Workshop is open to anyone in any county, but pre-registration is requested so enough materials are available.

Those interested in attending can call Nebraska Extension in Burt County at 402-374-2929 or Loftis’ Medicare phone at 402-380-9554 to sign up for this workshop.