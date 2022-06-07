New utility general manager says job has gone well

Jeff Shanahan has a powerful job.

More specifically, the local man works to supply the city with power.

Shanahan is the new utility general manager for the City of Fremont.

In this role, Shanahan oversees the facilities and about 150 workers who provide water, sewer, natural gas, electric and customer services to the city.

He and his wife, Cindy, have two daughters, Elizabeth Clark and Amanda Shanahan, and a grandson, Tyler.

Originally from Fremont, Shanahan brings more than 40 years of experience of working for the city to his most recent position.

Shanahan graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont in 1977 and Southeast Community College in Milford in 1979.

He came to work for the City of Fremont that year.

Shanahan began his career as an electrician at the Lon D. Wright Power Plant.

He was promoted to electrical supervisor, then operations supervisor and then power plant superintendent before his current position.

During his career with the city, Shanahan has done electrical work, served as a controls technician and has overseen environmental regulations for the plant. He’s been part of many projects.

“We built the gas turbine and control systems at the power plant,” he said.

The plant has three units that generate electricity for the city.

He’s proud of the project in which those units went from pneumatic controls to Honeywell digital controls, which optimizes the process of steam and electric generation at the power plant.

Shanahan said he’s enjoyed working with city workers and having the opportunity to grow and work on many different endeavors.

“You don’t do the same thing twice,” he said. “Every day is a different challenge.”

Storms can provide challenges.

“Anytime there is a major storm or any kind of event like that, we take hundreds of calls at the power plant while we’re working on restoring electricity and working with other departments to identify problems out in the field,” he said.

The power plant takes the initial calls when customers begin losing power.

“If they start overwhelming us, then we call in the customer service folks and they come down to the office and they start taking the calls for us and working with the line crews and the service crews,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan expressed confidence in city employees.

“The City of Fremont Department of Utilities has an extremely experienced work group that can work through problems as they arise,” Shanahan said.

At this time, there are no big projects.

“We’re trying to work through all the challenges we’re facing now with increased costs and supply chain issues for any of our materials, from trucks and material for equipment and parts to fuel supply for the plant,” he said. “We’re trying to buy trucks and they’re telling us one to two years delivery time.”

Despite challenges, Shanahan has been enjoying his new job – interacting with other city departments and seeing what they do as far as economic development.

He sums up his first couple of months with a smile adding:

“It’s gone well.”

