New water feature makes a big splash with kids at Woodcliff

Fourth of July weekend is typically a busy one with folks going out of town to do some camping and boating, or staying home and having cookouts.

It’s a special time spent with family and friends.

Saturday, July 2, was a big day at Woodcliff Lakes, just 4 miles south of Fremont.

“We had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for our new splash pad,” said Carla Mahrt, who serves as chairman for RePlant Woodcliff, the organization Mahrt formed with several other Woodcliff residents 14 years ago.

“We lost a lot of trees when we had that bad storm in June 2008,” Mahrt said. “The community really pulled together for the massive clean-up, and we held several fundraisers to help cover the cost of replanting.”

Selling T-shirts and baked goods eventually led to an ATV Poker Run and ultimately the RePlant Rodeo, which has become an annual summer event at Woodcliff as well as their biggest fundraiser.

“We received grants from OPPD Tree Grant Program and Trees for Nebraska Towns,” Mahrt said.

With grant money and fundraising, RePlant Woodcliff has been able to plant more than 700 trees for the community.

Since that time, RePlant Woodcliff has spearheaded additional projects, including a restored and relocated playground set, a full-sized basketball court, a 9-hole Frisbee golf course, a restored working windmill, additional seawall for the island, a large new playground set in 2020, and most recently a kids’ splash park.

In recent years, RePlant Woodcliff has expanded its program to include improving the landscaping around the Community Center, including a large waterfall that provides a beautiful background for weddings and other events.

Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the splash pad took place in conjunction with the Woodcliff Lions Club Fourth of July kids’ events. In addition to frolicking on the new splash pad, youngsters took part in toad races and got their faces painted.

The Woodcliff Lions Club sponsors many events for the community every Fourth of July, including a fireworks show, which took place Saturday night.

“Usually when we have big turnouts like this, it’s for the grownups,” said Kristi Tredway, who was born in Omaha, but has been a Woodcliff resident since she was 5. “It’s great to have something for the kids this time. They get to hang out with their friends.”

Mahrt was also very pleased with the turnout.

“Woodcliff is such a unique and generous lake community,” she said.

Founded more than 50 years ago primarily as a summer resort, Woodcliff has grown considerably and now includes many year-round homes.

“We’ve seen the arrival of several new residents,” Mahrt said, “young families moving to the community as part of a generational turnover. Woodcliff has kept pace, providing new amenities in addition to our wonderful lake.”

