Tonight, Erika Hartung will take a bold step of faith.
That’s when the Fremont woman and her friend, Becky Novacek, will launch a new group in town.
The group is called #SheIsFearless and the first meeting starts at 7 p.m. in The Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Area women of all ages are invited.
“It is basically a time for women to get together and we are going to talk about different struggles that we deal with — whether that be fear, anxiety, insecurities, things like that,” Hartung said. “The goal of the group is to be able to lay those struggles at the foot of the cross and be set free from those struggles.”
Women from any denomination are invited as are those who don’t attend church.
“We want everybody to be there,” Hartung said.
There is no cost to attend. No books or materials to buy. Tea, water and lemonade will be available. No child care will be provided.
Hartung said the group will meet the last Friday of each month.
The event will last until 8:30 p.m.
“We’re going to be strict with the ending time, because I know a lot of these women are going to have kids and we don’t want to make everybody stay out too long,” she said.
At the first gathering, Hartung will tell how the ministry idea came about and have introductions.
Attendees will take an enneagram — a personality test.
“We’re going to use it as an ice breaker and so that we can individually know what types of personalities we are and how we best communicate with others,” she said.
Those attending also will be able to write down three things with which they struggle — anxiety, insecurity — with no names on the papers.
Hartung will take those papers and based on the struggles listed turn those into a meeting topic each month.
She believes attendees will find these gatherings valuable.
“People will benefit, because we’re going to give Biblical and practical advice and we’re going to allow the Lord to speak through not only us, but also other women who are attending,” she said.
Hartung said she picked a Friday because she figured some women would be free on that night and it wouldn’t interfere with work the next day.
The idea for this ministry got its start about three months ago when Hartung was talking with Novacek.
Hartung, a wife and mother of two, mentioned she was going to be working from home full time and caring for her two young daughters.
“I needed some type of escape and I wanted to do something with women, but I didn’t know what,” she said.
Novacek provided encouragement, saying: “You need to pray about that and let’s figure something out.”
Hartung didn’t really pray right away.
“I was not praying — out of fear — because I knew if I prayed about something and the Lord told me to do something — then I would have to do it,” Hartung said.
Novacek approached Hartung again.
The next week, Hartung prayed a lot about it.
“I didn’t really have any answers, except I knew I didn’t want to have people buy a book,” she said. “I didn’t want it to cost anything. I knew that from the beginning.”
Then one Sunday morning, Hartung was getting ready for church.
“I was listening to worship music and I felt like the Lord was really speaking to me,” she said. “What I got was that a lot of women have different struggles in their lives that are really holding them back from everything that God’s called them to be.”
Hartung decided that a group was needed where women could talk about their struggles.
“We all have struggles — but how are we going to move past them and leave them at the foot of the cross and allow breakthrough and victory in our lives?” she said.
Hartung and Novacek, a co-leader, began talking about a name for the group and came up with #SheIsFearless.
“It’s funny, because I originally didn’t start praying about this group, because I was full of fear,” she said.
Hartung encourages area residents to attend.
“I hope people attend, because I know this is going to be spirit-led. That’s Becky and my intentions for this group. Not necessary so that we can lead, but so God can lead and I know God desires for us to have victory,” she said.
Hartung looks forward to the event.
“I feel like there’s going to be a connection right away and that anybody who comes to this group is going to feel absolutely loved — no matter where they are at in life,” she said. “I hope that we have a lot of testimonies of women basically having victory in their lives over something that otherwise has crippled them in the past.”
In the future, Hartung would like to have meetings every other Friday and possibly add a Facebook private group so attendees can keep in touch in the meantime.
For more information, email: ekhartung@hotmail.com