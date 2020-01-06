Aspyn Aufenkamp made an earlier-than-expected arrival.
And in the process, the infant became the first baby born at Methodist Fremont Health in 2020.
Aspyn, whose parents are Alexis Aufenkamp and her fiancé Eric Meyer of Fremont, was born at 6:09 p.m. Jan. 1.
The baby weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Aspyn wasn’t due until Jan. 10.
But on New Year’s Eve, her mom began having contractions.
Mom awoke at 6 a.m. New Year’s Day with contractions five to six minutes apart.
When those contractions were between three and five minutes apart, mom went to the hospital at about 10:30 a.m.
Alexis wasn’t in the hospital with Aspyn as long as she was with the baby’s older sibling, Willow.
That year, Alexis went to the hospital one night, but didn’t have Willow until the next. Then she stayed for another night for the 24-hour testing.
Born in 2018, Willow shares a birthday — March 29 — with Aufenkamp’s mom, Billie.
This was a quicker labor.
“A lot quicker,” mom said, adding that she’s grateful. “I’m glad she’s here.”