New Years baby was worth the wait

Some people are worth the wait.

Such is the case with Jemma Lorraine Kremlacek.

Jemma is the New Year’s Baby for 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health.

She was born at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 4 at the hospital. Her parents are Joni and Jordan Kremlacek of Morse Bluff.

Jemma’s grandparents are Karen and Mike White of Elmwood, Randy Kremlacek of Morse Bluff and Dawn Spence of Linwood.

Jemma, who is her parents’ first child, wasn’t due until Jan. 18, although her mom was scheduled to be induced Jan. 13.

Her parents weren’t expecting to have the first baby of the year at the hospital, but Jemma made an early arrival.

Joni went into what would be an almost 24-hour labor on Jan. 3.

“It was a rough labor,” Joni said.

But Jemma made her appearance the next day.

She weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Joni said she’s looking forward to getting out and doing things as a family in 2021.

“We’ve been kind of confined for so long,” she said.