New Years baby was worth the wait
New Years baby was worth the wait

FRE New Years baby 2021.jpg

Jemma

 Courtesy

Some people are worth the wait.

Such is the case with Jemma Lorraine Kremlacek.

Jemma is the New Year’s Baby for 2021 at Methodist Fremont Health.

She was born at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 4 at the hospital. Her parents are Joni and Jordan Kremlacek of Morse Bluff.

Jemma’s grandparents are Karen and Mike White of Elmwood, Randy Kremlacek of Morse Bluff and Dawn Spence of Linwood.

Jemma, who is her parents’ first child, wasn’t due until Jan. 18, although her mom was scheduled to be induced Jan. 13.

Her parents weren’t expecting to have the first baby of the year at the hospital, but Jemma made an early arrival.

Joni went into what would be an almost 24-hour labor on Jan. 3.

“It was a rough labor,” Joni said.

But Jemma made her appearance the next day.

She weighed 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Joni said she’s looking forward to getting out and doing things as a family in 2021.

“We’ve been kind of confined for so long,” she said.

Jemma’s dad farms and raises pigs and her mom works from home. Her parents have a little dog, Joey, and a cat named Drake.

Despite a long labor, Joni is thrilled about the end result.

She and her husband have a new, little daughter.

“It was worth it,” she said. “We’re at home and happy.”

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

