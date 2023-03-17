It’s easy to assume that Tosca Lee would be creative.

The Fremont area woman is an award-winning writer and New York Times Best Selling author, who has written 12 books. Her work has been translated into 17 languages and optioned for TV and film.

So using words like creative and imaginative to describe Lee is a given.

But Lee believes everyone is creative and she’ll share these and other thoughts when she speaks this weekend at a Christian Women’s Retreat in Hooper.

Area women of all ages are invited to the free event from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 E. Fulton St. A free lunch will be served afterward. Those who’d like to attend are asked to call the church today, but none will be turned away.

The women’s retreat has taken place each year since 2018 with the exception of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it takes place at Redeemer, the event isn’t solely for Lutherans.

“It is a labor of love organized and put on by several women from the Hooper area from various church congregations,” said Tami Clausen, a member of Redeemer.

Each year, event organizers strive to have a guest speaker who is relevant to all ages.

“We’ve been so blessed to have wonderful speakers,” Clausen said.

Lee’s books include the thriller, “The Line Between,” along with historical novels, “The Legend of Sheba” and “Iscariot.” She’s received two International Book Awards, Christian Book of the Year, and the Nebraska Book Award among others.

Her latest work is the upcoming World War II novel, “The Long March Home,” written with New York Times bestselling author Marcus Brotherton. The book is set for release May 2.

Lee is a former Mrs. Nebraska, married to Fremont native Bryan Ritthaler.

For the event, Lee will talk about creativity.

“I love talking about creativity, because I think that it becomes very easy – especially as we get older – to doubt our own creativity or to mistrust it,” Lee said.

Many people have told Lee that they are not creative.

“That’s patently untrue, because we’re made in the image of the most creative being in the universe,” Lee said.

People are surprised or even shocked when Lee tells them that they are creative. She cites why.

“I think people often feel their creativity gets squelched by practical concerns,” Lee said.

Yet Lee believes creativity can come in many forms.

“It doesn’t have to be art, sculpture or creating music,” she said. “It can be hospitality or decorating your house or gardening. It can be the way that you approach comforting a friend or telling a story. Your art can be in your relationships.”

Lee believes people can be creative in the way they show love to others – the way they’re uniquely gifted to listen or respond to people’s needs.

In her talk, Lee hopes to remind people of the legacy of creativity that’s always within them and hopes they attend.

“I think they’ll benefit by being encouraged and emboldened to look for creative outlets in their lives and see them – not as frivolous _ but as valuable,” Lee said. “I really think creativity can be a form of worship, because you’re honoring the image of the most creative being in the universe.”

Clausen also encourages women to attend.

“It is a time for women of all ages to come together and be refreshed with the good news of our salvation,” Clausen said in a prepared statement. “So many women today carry joys and burdens on their hearts that only other women understand. We hope that they can come together and we can share in those joys and burdens in a safe, nonjudgmental environment.”

Lee believes the event will be enjoyable.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” Lee said. “I really like encouraging people, especially women in endeavors like this.”

Lee sees the opportunity for fellowship.

“I think it’s great to be able to get together, after we spent a year or year and a half not getting together very much, to be back together in person,” Lee said.

Admission is free. A freewill offering will be accepted to help defray costs with the balance donated to a charity that helps support women in need.

Those who would like to attend are asked to call the Redeemer Church office 402-654-3835 or email tclausen3@gmail.com leaving their name and contact information. Knowing whom is attending helps organizers plan for ample supplies for the event.