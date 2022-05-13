New youth pastor at Evangelical Free Church

When he talks about rewarding moments in ministry, Seth Rehmert mentions a youth called RG.

Rehmert has been youth director at Fremont Evangelical Free Church since October 2021.

He relishes the role, providing the opportunity to disciple RG as an example. RG wanted Rehmert to baptize him. So Rehmert went on the church’s stage with RG and heard him publicly affirm his commitment to trust in his Savior Christ Jesus and to follow him as Lord. Then Rehmert baptized him.

The moment proved priceless.

“It was utterly incredible to see a young guy I care so much about committing his life to loving and following Jesus,” Rehmert said. “You can’t pay enough money for something like that. That was one of my richest moments in youth ministry.”

Rehmert’s road to ministry began years ago.

Born in Smith Center, Kansas, he grew up in Gothenburg where his dad, Rick, was the pastor of the Evangelical Free Church. Rehmert was about 6 when he prayed and gave his life to the Lord.

Rehmert said his parents provided a great example of following and loving Christ. He went to a country school, then was homeschooled before he went to Gothenburg Public Schools, primarily to make more friends and compete in sports.

He graduated from high school in 2006 and from the College of the Ozarks in Branson, Missouri, area in 2010. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in communications and a minor in business.

His road to ministry would include different occupations from delivering medical equipment to working as a bank teller.

And different experiences from ministering in foreign countries to passing out bagels to homeless people in Omaha.

Unsure about what career path to pursue, Rehmert first moved to Kearney and got a job at Baldwin Filters, then was employed by Frontier Home Medical, a supplier of durable medical equipment.

During this time, Rehmert said he was growing in his walk with the Lord.

He’d sense God’s call to serve him in a more ministerial capacity.

That’s when he heard about the World Race, a yearlong missions trip where participants go to 11 countries during a span of 11 months.

Rehmert saw this as an opportunity to apply what God had taught him.

He went to three countries in Central America, three in eastern Africa, three in Eastern Europe, along with China and the Philippines.

Rehmert and other group members worked in a boys’ home in Honduras and at an orphanage in Kenya. In the Philippines, they did disaster relief work after Typhoon Yolanda hit.

The combined ministry opportunities made an impact.

“That was a very transformational experience for me,” Rehmert said. “It really deepened my walk with the Lord and that’s where I really got the sense that God was calling me to serve him full time in the ministry.”

Rehmert returned and stayed with his family who were in northern Kansas at the time. He began looking for ministry opportunities in Kansas and Arkansas, seeking to serve a church in a more urban setting.

“Omaha was nowhere on my radar, even though I grew up in Gothenburg,” he said.

But Rehmert would serve at City Light Church in Omaha in 2014 and work as a teller at Bank of the West.

He met Nicole Plata, who encouraged him to pursue ministry.

“The Lord worked in a lot of significant ways through a lot of people, showing me that he was calling me to ministry,” Rehmert said.

He’d help Nicole pass out bagels and blankets to homeless people in North Omaha.

“Over time, we hit it off. I fell in love with her,” he said.

They dated for five months, were engaged for six and married within a year in October 2015. They have two sons, Russell, 3, and Braxton, who will be 2 on May 22.

Rehmert’s ministry trek continued when he got an internship in student ministry at Christ Community Church for two years, before getting a job as associate student pastor at Westside Church, Dodge Road campus.

He worked there for two years, before coming to the Westside Fremont campus as associate campus pastor.

Rehmert said he was here nine months.

“COVID-19 hit and the campus closed shortly thereafter,” he said.

After the Westside campus closed, the Rehmerts began attending Fremont Evangelical Free Church.

Rehmert worked for the Menards distribution center in Valley in April 2020 through September 2021.

During that time, the Rehmerts’ son Braxton began having seizures and his ministry plans were put on hold until God brought the child to a sustainable place, Rehmert said.

Rehmert began applying for youth pastor jobs in churches in the spring of 2021.

In the meantime, Rehmert was being mentored by the Rev. Ryan Miller, lead pastor of Fremont Evangelical Free Church. Rehmert would become the youth director.

“It is hands down the greatest job on the planet,” Rehmert said. “I love Jesus. I love teaching about him and the most enjoyable group to do that with is teenagers, because they’re mature enough they can go deep on spiritual subjects and they’re young enough that we can have fun while we do it.”

Rehmert said he and students have gone through the book of Jonah in the Bible and the Gospel of John. Most recently, they’ve been wrapping up a series on the book of 1 Samuel, following the life of David.

“I had the privilege of teaching the story of David and Goliath,” he said.

He even made a 9-foot, 6-inch tall visual illustration of the giant warrior Goliath.

Rehmert said approximately 40 youths attend on an average Wednesday night and they’re hungry to grow in their faith.

“It’s a really incredible group to lead,” he said. “I really love these kids.”

Rehmert said he’s always wanted to serve God in a ministerial capacity.

“So the opportunity to be able to spend my work hours hanging out with students, talking to them about Christ, opening up Scripture, studying, it is a privilege I don’t deserve, but I am so insanely overjoyed to have it. I don’t know why I waited so long to jump into ministry,” he said.

Rehmert said he feels very blessed; he has a beautiful wife and two handsome little boys.

“God has been very kind and gracious to me,” he said.

Rehmert plans to continue serving as youth director at the church.

“I love it,” he said. “I am only moving on if I really sense the Lord calling me to somewhere else and I hope that’s decades down the road – if ever.”

