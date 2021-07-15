Nickerson celebrating 150th anniversary Saturday with music, tractor pull

For Nickerson’s 150th anniversary, Jasmine De Luna said the village will see new events it hasn’t experienced in years.
“I’ve lived there for 22 years and have never seen a tractor pull there,” she said. “But all of the farmers, they saw that it was coming up and have just talked about the old times of how they used to have them there.”
Nickerson’s 150-Year Celebration will take place all day Saturday and feature a variety of family events to commemorate the village’s sesquicentennial.
De Luna, one of the event’s organizers, said like with many festivities planned for this year, the organizing team wasn’t sure during the planning stages if the celebration would be able to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just kept meeting up every month to see if we could,” she said. “There were some rough patches, but we were hopeful that we could do it then; now, it’s kind of just depending on people showing up.”
The celebration will begin with volleyball in Herrick Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Participants can call 402-720-7222 ahead of time to get signed up.
The event’s parade will begin at 1 p.m., with participants lining up around 12:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station at the north side of town.
“Kids are able to go in there and decorate their bikes or whatever they have,” De Luna said. “And there will be a little contest and a prize for them, so that’s a neat thing for them.”
After the parade, a barbecue cook-off contest open to the public will take place at the One Horse Saloon. Food will be provided at the park, as well as a beer garden starting at 2 p.m.
“The whole park’s going to be filled with kids’ things like jump houses and everything, some kind of water things, too,” De Luna said. “I know the fire department will be putting a drop tank with water balloons in there for them as well.”
The festival’s tractor pull will also start at 2 p.m. in the park. To enter in the event, call 402-720-1783 ahead of time.
Starting at 4:30 p.m., Fremont country rock band Down Memory Lane will perform. Following their performance, North Bend country singer Dylan Bloom will perform at 9 p.m.
De Luna said many of Nickerson’s residents are excited for the festival, as well as Scribner’s 150th Celebration that same weekend.
“I’ve got a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to go there and then go down to Nickerson and stay there the rest of the night,’” she said. “So as of right now, we do have a crowd that’s coming, and it does help with Dylan Bloom, because he does have a crowd that does follow him.”
With festivals starting back up just as Nickerson’s 150th anniversary approaches, De Luna said she’s thankful for the good timing.
“We hope that everyone comes out,” she said, “and just enjoys it.”