Nickerson celebrating 150th anniversary Saturday with music, tractor pull

For Nickerson’s 150th anniversary, Jasmine De Luna said the village will see new events it hasn’t experienced in years.

“I’ve lived there for 22 years and have never seen a tractor pull there,” she said. “But all of the farmers, they saw that it was coming up and have just talked about the old times of how they used to have them there.”

Nickerson’s 150-Year Celebration will take place all day Saturday and feature a variety of family events to commemorate the village’s sesquicentennial.

De Luna, one of the event’s organizers, said like with many festivities planned for this year, the organizing team wasn’t sure during the planning stages if the celebration would be able to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just kept meeting up every month to see if we could,” she said. “There were some rough patches, but we were hopeful that we could do it then; now, it’s kind of just depending on people showing up.”

The celebration will begin with volleyball in Herrick Memorial Park at 10 a.m. Participants can call 402-720-7222 ahead of time to get signed up.

The event’s parade will begin at 1 p.m., with participants lining up around 12:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station at the north side of town.