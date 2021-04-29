Nickerson Fire Department hosting fundraiser meals this week

The Nickerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will host two fundraising events in the next week.
On Saturday, the department and village of Nickerson will host a pancake feed event with a silent auction and poker run. The feed will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the department at 101 N. Maple St.
“We have eggs, bacon, sausage, and this year we have some homemade maple syrup from upstate New York that we’re serving,” Fire Chief Nick Goss said.
The silent auction will also start at 8 a.m. at the department and feature a variety of items, including gift certificates and other donated items, organizer JoAnn Walter said.
“We have some baskets with stuff in them. We have some table runners and some decorations, some decor and just a variety of items that have been donated to us,” she said.
Participants in the poker run can register from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for $20 per driver and $15 per participant.
Starting at the fire department, the poker run will go through Morse Bluff, Raymond, Davey and Cedar Bluffs.
“The poker run leaves here at 11 a.m., and then it ends back up in Nickerson,” Goss said. “And at the One Horse Saloon in Nickerson is when they continue that silent auction until 6 p.m.”
The money raised for the event will go toward Nickerson’s 150th anniversary celebration on July 17. The festival will include volleyball and kids’ activities in the park, as well as a parade and tractor pull.
“There’ll be activities downtown with a cornhole tournament, and then there’s also a cookoff downtown,” Walter said. “And then we’ll have two bands playing later in the afternoon.”
Additionally, the department will have its monthly meal from 5-7 p.m. on Monday. The pulled pork meal will cost $10 for participants and $5 for first responders and children ages 10 and under.
“Most of our money this year is going toward our squad to get our squad going and all the supplies needed and kind of getting all the new updated stuff,” Goss said. “So that way, we can better our service to the community.”
With events like the pancake feed and the monthly dinners, Goss said he always enjoys getting to connect with those in the community.
“I know for all of us fire members, it’s just being able to see our community come out and surrounding departments, surrounding communities all just come out,” he said. “We get to see new faces and talk to people and chit-chat with everybody on all of our improvements that we’re doing in the department.”
For more information on the two events, visit the Nickerson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page. The 150th celebration also has planning meetings each month in which the public can give input.
“Anybody that can make it and any donations that we get are greatly, greatly appreciated,” Goss said. “We couldn’t do the stuff we do without all of the members of our community and surrounding communities and their help.”