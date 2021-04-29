Nickerson Fire Department hosting fundraiser meals this week

The money raised for the event will go toward Nickerson’s 150th anniversary celebration on July 17. The festival will include volleyball and kids’ activities in the park, as well as a parade and tractor pull.

“There’ll be activities downtown with a cornhole tournament, and then there’s also a cookoff downtown,” Walter said. “And then we’ll have two bands playing later in the afternoon.”

Additionally, the department will have its monthly meal from 5-7 p.m. on Monday. The pulled pork meal will cost $10 for participants and $5 for first responders and children ages 10 and under.

“Most of our money this year is going toward our squad to get our squad going and all the supplies needed and kind of getting all the new updated stuff,” Goss said. “So that way, we can better our service to the community.”

With events like the pancake feed and the monthly dinners, Goss said he always enjoys getting to connect with those in the community.

“I know for all of us fire members, it’s just being able to see our community come out and surrounding departments, surrounding communities all just come out,” he said. “We get to see new faces and talk to people and chit-chat with everybody on all of our improvements that we’re doing in the department.”