Nickerson man to run from Fremont to Lincoln and back for YMCA event

After talking with Monke about the run, Ekeler reached out to his contacts to find over 20 sponsors for the event, including Eagle Distributing, Pinnacle Bank and Edward Jones Investments.

"It's pretty amazing to me that that community is so strong and comes together to support things like this every time I've ever asked," he said. "So it’s just a feel-good thing during a time where there's not a lot of things that feel good."

Although Monke said the training for the event will be the same as any other run, he said the stakes are a bit higher, as he is the only runner participating.

"Training-wise, the schedule hasn't changed much, the mileage is still the same. But the cause is a little bit more motivating," he said. "It carries more weight, but I think it's good weight to be toting when you're training because it gives a guy something to train for."

Monke's route will be more conservative and hit more cities on the way to Lincoln, while the route back to Fremont will be longer as he takes the highway.