Nickerson man to run from Fremont to Lincoln and back for YMCA event

Even though running 20 to 30 miles a day may be a feat in itself for some, for Adam Monke, it's training.
The 33-year-old Nickerson man was looking forward to competing in both the Prairie Spirit Trail 100 Mile and the Alex Lamme St. Patrick's Day Dash last month but had to put his plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, Monke said he started to lose motivation.
"It's hard to get up every morning at 4 and go train if there's nothing to train for," he said. "So I got to thinking, I've always wanted to put a philanthropic motivator and accompany it with my running, but I've never been able to figure out how to do it."
But now, Monke will use his training to run over 100 miles from the Fremont Family YMCA to the Downtown YMCA in Lincoln next week to raise money for its programs.
Monke will depart around 4 a.m. next Friday, April 24, and make the 104-mile run for the Adam Monke and Fremont YMCA WH(Y) Run. His run will go through cities like Mead, Ithaca, Waverly on his way to Lincoln and Wahoo on his way home.
"I figured if I could ask for money to donate to the Y for the people that are impacted most by the coronavirus and the daycare and everything that goes along with it, I'd be glad to suffer for 100 miles to ask for money," Monke said.
Parts of the event will be livestreamed on the Fremont YMCA's Facebook page. Orders for T-shirts and donations can be made by visiting fremontfamilyymca.org/support-y.
Fremont YMCA President and CEO Jerry Rinne said the donations will go toward its programs during the pandemic, including virtual weight training classes and emergency childcare and school-age care for first responders, medical personnel and families who are working.
"We're doing it at a discounted rate, and it's kind of a great thing to raise a little money for this program, along with our senior wellness checks," he said. "So we're checking up on our senior members with wellness checks and also doing care packages and stuff for them too."
Members of the YMCA also have the option to put their membership on hold or to turn it into a donation.
"Unfortunately, there are some people that are dropping just because of the fact that they may have lost their jobs and they're struggling too as well," Rinne said. "And we're hoping when we open back up, we can have some financial assistance and get some of those people back in if their jobs change on them."
Monke, who grew up north of Arlington, has been a lifelong athlete, playing college football for South Dakota University before running competitively.
In 2010, Monke almost lost his leg due to a zero-contact injury but was able to recover.
"I started running first just slowly but surely around the block," he said. "After that, it morphed into longer and longer distances, and now I run competitively at an elite level two to six 100-mile races every year."
Monke is a member of the Fremont Family YMCA Board of Directors and said he has been a member for as long as he can remember.
"From a hub in the community, I think the Y is just an integral part of any community, but especially the Fremont area and surrounding cities," he said.
With the cancellation of races for the time being, Monke said he talked with his wife, Sarah, about raising money for the YMCA before approaching Bill Ekeler, co-founder of Able CBD about getting sponsors for a potential run.
Ekeler, who was born and raised in Blair, worked and lived in Fremont, having previous served as a member of the Fremont Area Community Foundation Board of Directors and chairman of the Airport Advisory Board.
Although he moved to California eight years ago, Ekeler said he's still committed to helping the Fremont YMCA and Monke, as Able CBD will be a keynote sponsor for the run.
"It's kind of a weird time where everything's shut down, and the last thing you want to be doing is asking people for money," he said. "But at the same time, it's a really great opportunity to have a positive event that can have a positive impact."
After talking with Monke about the run, Ekeler reached out to his contacts to find over 20 sponsors for the event, including Eagle Distributing, Pinnacle Bank and Edward Jones Investments.
"It's pretty amazing to me that that community is so strong and comes together to support things like this every time I've ever asked," he said. "So it’s just a feel-good thing during a time where there's not a lot of things that feel good."
Although Monke said the training for the event will be the same as any other run, he said the stakes are a bit higher, as he is the only runner participating.
"Training-wise, the schedule hasn't changed much, the mileage is still the same. But the cause is a little bit more motivating," he said. "It carries more weight, but I think it's good weight to be toting when you're training because it gives a guy something to train for."
Monke's route will be more conservative and hit more cities on the way to Lincoln, while the route back to Fremont will be longer as he takes the highway.
"I'll hit the Y down there, and if there's any other things I need to be doing in Lincoln to create awareness for the cause, I'll do it, because lots could happen in the next 10 days," he said. "Then hopefully get down there and turned around, come home, weather-pending, in a good time."
Monke said he doesn't know when he'll finish, but he's hoping to have the run completed in 14 hours.
"If things go terribly wrong and I have a 50-mph headwind both ways, it could be anywhere from 16 to 20 hours," he said. "So it just depends on the day, it depends on the circumstances and what the running gods say is attainable for the day."
Rinne said he was looking forward to the run, which may allow for additional runners for part of it as long as 6-foot social distancing is enforced.
"I just think with what's all happening in the world, this is kind of a good-feeling type of thing," he said. "To bring people back in response and have a person like this person who's willing to run 104 miles in one day to raise some funds for organizations, we really appreciate it."
But whether it's running, donating or just waving to Monke as he runs by, Ekeler said he was looking forward to having a positive event in the community.
"Everybody's sitting in the house, wondering what to do, watching reruns from 2013 sporting events, and there's nothing really wonderful to do in the house except talking to family and friends," he said. "And we thought with this, it would be a positive event that people could get involved with from a distance."
Monke said he's grateful for the sponsorships and donations, both large and small, for the YMCA during this time of need.
"The news we hear and the stories we hear for the most part are negative in nature," he said. "So it's just great to show some good in the world right now or something uplifting to get somebody motivated or see that we can still collectively come together while spacing out."
