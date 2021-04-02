Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department plans spaghetti dinner

The Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the fire station, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerosn.
Meals will be available for dine in or takeout.
The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for first responders and ages 10 and under.
