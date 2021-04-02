 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department plans spaghetti dinner
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department plans spaghetti dinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spaghetti feed

The Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department will be hosting a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the fire station, 101 N. Maple St., in Nickerosn.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meals will be available for dine in or takeout.

The cost is $10 for ages 11 and over, and $5 for first responders and ages 10 and under.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News