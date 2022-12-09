'Night to Shine' volunteers, donations sought for in-person event in 2023

The Rev. Mickey Boell saw the young woman and her caregiver in a store.

Six months had passed since the woman had taken part in “Night to Shine” at Fremont Church of the Nazarene.

But even after all that time, the woman was still proudly wearing a tiara she’d received at the event.

The woman, who is mute, recognized Boell at the store.

“She kept pointing at her crown that we had given her at ‘Night to Shine,’” Boell said. “Her caregiver told me that she only took that crown off to sleep. It showed how special the night was to her.”

“Night to Shine” is a worldwide event launched by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

For years, the Fremont church has been one of many worldwide, which hosts a prom night experience for individuals, ages 14 and older, who have special mental and physical needs.

Another “Night to Shine,” is planned from 6-9 p.m., Feb. 10, in the church at 960 Johnson Road, in Fremont.

Volunteers and donations of funds and prom attire are needed to help provide a memorable evening for the guests.

This marks the fifth year that the local church will host the event.

In February 2020 – just three weeks before the pandemic outbreak – the church hosted an event with 150 guests and 300 volunteers.

But due to the pandemic, no in-person event took place in 2021 and 2022, said Boell, pastor of worship arts, restoration ministry and community outreach.

Boell was excited to learn from the foundation that in-person events will be able to resume this year.

“It’s amazing,” Boell said of the event. “I always describe it as the greatest night of the year.”

To make the event as cost-free as possible, the church hosts a suit and dress boutique. Guests can select a suit or dress for free. The event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at the church.

The church is seeking donations of men’s suits and women’s bridesmaid or prom dresses in a variety of sizes.

“We have some ladies here who are going to do alterations that day as well,” Boell said.

Donations of attire are needed by Jan. 1 and may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. For questions call the church at 402-727-6445 or email: worship@fremontnazarene.org

Monetary donations, needed to host the event, may be made by sending a check to the church with “Night to Shine” in the memo line or by contacting Boell via the worship email.

On the night of the event, guests arrive wearing their prom attire.

“We provide areas for them to get their hair done, for makeup, for nails, for shoe-shining,” Boell said.

Then comes their entrance.

They walk into an area where they’re cheered on and celebrated.

“Their names are announced as they come into the dance,” Boell said, adding, “They are extremely excited.”

At some point during the night, each guest is crowned as a king or queen of the prom. Every guest gets a crown or a tiara.

The event also features a dinner and karaoke for the guests. They can go on limousine rides.

At the other end of the church, caregivers have a time of respite.

“We take care of the caregivers,” Boell said. “They’re kind of given a free night, while their loved one is dancing or singing the night away.”

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow created the foundation which started the event.

Tebow’s website states that he spent his early years in the Philippines where his parents were missionaries and instilled in him salvation through Christ and a responsibility to give back to others.

At age 15, Tebow visited a remote village that had never seen visitors. He met a boy, named Sherwin, who was born with his feet on backward and viewed as “cursed” in the village.

“When people saw me hold Sherwin, they realized that the good news of Jesus Christ applies to everyone,” Tebow said.

Tebow launched his foundation in 2010 and the first “Night to Shine” took place in 2015 in 44 different churches in 26 states and three countries.

In February 2020, the event had grown to 721 churches from 36 denominations in all 50 states and 34 countries. The events had 215,000 volunteers who served and celebrated 110,000 honored guests.

Boell tells how volunteers from teens to the congregation’s eldest members’ lives are positively affected.

“Not only is it amazing to have this prom and to see our guests celebrated and dressed up, but it’s also changed the lives of our volunteers,” Boell said. “It’s such a positive and life-changing experience that people are moved in totally different ways. It’s incredible.”

Erin Bussen, church coordinator and Growing Hearts Academy director, notes this is a tangible way people can be the hands and feet of Jesus in serving others.

Each guest has a volunteer buddy who spends the evening with them. Whether the guest wants to dance or sing, the buddy does so right along with them.

“You make someone feel so special, because the entire night 100 percent revolves around what they want to do,” Bussen said.

Boell notes that many volunteers — who help in a host of ways — are needed.

“This is a community event and so we need as much help as possible in order for it to be successful,” Boell said.

Boell noted that monetary donations are needed as the church no longer receives financial support from the Tebow Foundation.

“They want it to be self-sustainable and we’ve proven it can be,” she said. “In order to keep putting it on, we need to have monetary donations from businesses or private donors. We will acknowledge people who donate on the night of the event.”

Lots of volunteers, ages 16 and up, are needed to help with a host of tasks. Some serve as a buddy to a guest. Others help serve the food, assist with parking and registration and cleanup.

“We need some people who are willing to just come and cheer on our guests,” Boell said. “We will find a place for people who want to volunteer.”

Volunteers need to complete training. Dates and details are pending. Background checks will be needed for volunteers.

Boell also notes it’s not too late for guests to be registered and encourages the community to spread the word about the event.

Volunteer and guest registrations can be found at nighttoshinefremont.com

Boell encourages people to become involved.

“If you want to see pure joy — like only God can provide — come to ‘Night to Shine,’” Boell said.