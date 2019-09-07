Daniel Ma said the name of his restaurant - Ninja Steak & Sushi House - wasn't randomly chosen.
"We put in the 'ninja' in because I’m a real ninja," he said. "I've actually been a kung fu martial artist for 13 years."
Ma, who is originally from Japan, taught martial arts, but also spent his time on the side learning how to cook. After moving to the United States 12 years ago, he worked as a performer at the MGM Grand Las Vegas before going into the restaurant industry.
Ninja Steak and Sushi House, which was established in 2016 at 1410 E. 23rd St. in Fremont, offers an authentic Japanese experience with sushi, sashimi and a sake bar.
"This is the first time that there's been Japanese food in this town," Ma said. "We've been open three-and-a-half years, and we teach people coming to try the sushi, because they've never tried sushi before."
The restaurant closed last month for remodeling, which Ma said he hopes will get done within a month. New additions include a sushi bar and a public hibachi table. Ma said the restaurant still cooked previously on a hibachi table, but now customers will get to watch their meal get cooked right in front of them.
Ma had previously opened Japanese restaurants in Oklahoma and Kansas. While working in Kansas, Ma said he had a friend working in the police department whose grandfather lived in Fremont.
Ma, who had been looking for a new place to set up a restaurant, knew that was where he wanted to go.
"My friend said his grandfather thought it was a super nice town and that the people and everything was nice, so I said, 'OK, I'm coming,'" he said. "We were so lucky to find this place."
Ninja Steak and Sushi House gets close to 90 customers a day, many of which Ma said love the restaurant's fresh food. He said some of the customer favorites include the filet mignon and chicken.
"It's not like fast food, where you can just eat and go," Ma said. "People can just eat a dinner here and enjoy it here. I'm just happy for that."
Ma said he hopes that the restaurant's remodeling finishes up soon so he can show all his customers the new interior.
"If you see our Facebook, we have a lot of people waiting and are so excited," he said. "We still need to do a lot of things, but we will be ready for a great opening so everybody can come in to try the new stuff we have."
Having traveled around the country to states like Florida and Louisiana, Ma said he's perfectly happy right where he is.
"I think the people in this town, Nebraskan people are so nice," he said. "We just do small business, and we're so happy here."