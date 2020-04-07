No bocce ball this spring; hopeful to return this fall

No Bocce ball league will take place this spring.
Like many other events that have been canceled due to COVID-19, the fundraiser won’t occur in Fremont in upcoming months.
But if restrictions are lifted, a league could take place in the fall.
Mike Aerni is director of the Peace Lutheran Church Benevolent Bocce Ball League.
Founded by the late Rod Welander of Fremont, the league is designed to provide fellowship for participants and an opportunity to earn funds for local charities.
Since the league’s inception, it has donated $8,400 for local charitable causes.
Donation recipients have included: Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; The Bridge, which serves survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault; Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog; and the Salvation Army.
Throughout the years, the league has grown to 16 teams with participants enjoying the camaraderie it offers.
“We all so look forward to getting out of the house, doing something for an hour that is really fun to us and it’s so enjoyable to see everybody,” Aerni said.
Aerni said team captains and members with whom he’s spoken have been supportive of the decision not to have a league this spring.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings are limited to 10 people. So, 16 teams of two to eight individuals would exceed the limit.
“If we played this spring and did not adhere to that we’d be in trouble,” Aerni noted.
And even if there weren’t state and federal restrictions and teams went ahead and played—and spread the disease—that would have been a real problem, he said.
Aerni has a hopeful outlook.
“We’re not going to have the season this spring, but we’re still planning on having one in the fall, provided all the restrictions have been lifted by then,” Aerni said. “Maybe we can play with more purpose in the fall, because we missed a season.”
Aerni plans to release more information in late July or early August.
Welander, who was 71 when he died in 2018, organized PLC’s bocce ball league in 2015 as a family activity that could benefit local charities.
Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.
The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.
Locally, teams compete in the league with games played for six weeks.
A tournament and a potluck meal take place during the seventh week. At that time, league standings are determined and each of the top three teams each are able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont that will receive the league-generated funds.
