No bocce ball this spring; hopeful to return this fall

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, gatherings are limited to 10 people. So, 16 teams of two to eight individuals would exceed the limit.

“If we played this spring and did not adhere to that we’d be in trouble,” Aerni noted.

And even if there weren’t state and federal restrictions and teams went ahead and played—and spread the disease—that would have been a real problem, he said.

Aerni has a hopeful outlook.

“We’re not going to have the season this spring, but we’re still planning on having one in the fall, provided all the restrictions have been lifted by then,” Aerni said. “Maybe we can play with more purpose in the fall, because we missed a season.”

Aerni plans to release more information in late July or early August.

Welander, who was 71 when he died in 2018, organized PLC’s bocce ball league in 2015 as a family activity that could benefit local charities.

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.