No injuries in Monday night garage fire

There were no injuries, but a Cadillac sedan was destroyed on Monday night, Nov. 28, after a small garage fire in Fremont.

Fremont fire Capt. Zachary Klein said firefighters were on a medically oriented call after 5 p.m. Monday when they received reports to respond to a smoking garage in the 800 block of Sixth Street at 5:16 p.m.

The home was described as a duplex residence with an attached garage. Klein described it as a “standard residential fire,” and said to his knowledge, no one was injured.

“They arrived at 5:22 p.m., it looked like a vehicle was damaged and there was light smoke damage to the residence,” Klein said. “It is being investigated by the state fire marshal, but there is no official cause. The report says it is suspected to have originated in a chair in the corner (of the garage) with an unknown heat source.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, he added, and cleared the scene at 8:18 p.m.