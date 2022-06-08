No injuries occur after brush fire breaks out near house

No injuries occurred when a fire broke out in a pile of brush next to the back of a house on Wednesday afternoon.

The Fremont Fire Department was called at 3:24 p.m. to the scene at 2445 E. Military Ave.

Capt. Zach Klein said fire was in the brush pile and running up the backside of the house when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes.

Klein said a mother was inside the house at the time of the fire. Children came out of the house and found the fire in the backyard. The children included three who live in the home and one who was visiting.

“At this point, we don’t know exactly what caused the fire in the brush. We do know we have damage to the rear of the house,” Klein said.

That includes damage to windows on the first and second floor of the home. No fire damage was reported inside the house, but there was smoke damage.

Power was cut to the house, so the family was expected to be displaced for a short time on Wednesday.

Firefighters remained on the scene for a while to look for any hot spots.

