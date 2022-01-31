No injuries, one arrest made at early morning structure fire

Early Monday morning the Fremont Fire Department and officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 200 block of East 17th Street.

Smoke detectors allowed the individuals inside to exit the structure to safety. The State Fire Marshal determined that the cause of the fire was electrical and estimated the damage to be $75,000.

While officers were securing the scene, a male party arrived and became upset with officers and later firefighters working the fire. He was warned not to interfere but did not comply. As a result, Michael A. Kingry 61 of Fremont, was arrested for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct.

