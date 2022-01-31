 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

No injuries, one arrest made at early morning structure fire

  • 0
Graphic Fire Call

Early Monday morning the Fremont Fire Department and officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 200 block of East 17th Street.

Smoke detectors allowed the individuals inside to exit the structure to safety. The State Fire Marshal determined that the cause of the fire was electrical and estimated the damage to be $75,000.

While officers were securing the scene, a male party arrived and became upset with officers and later firefighters working the fire. He was warned not to interfere but did not comply. As a result, Michael A. Kingry 61 of Fremont, was arrested for obstruction of government operations and disorderly conduct. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two face drug charges

Two face drug charges

Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News