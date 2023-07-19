No one was injured in a fire early Monday evening at 429 S. I St.

Fremont Fire Department Lt. Terry Luthy said firefighters were called to the site at 5:30 p.m. Everybody was out of the house when firefighters arrived. Luthy told what preceded the call.

“The resident was outside weed-eating and looked up and saw smoke coming out of the plumbing vents,” Luthy said. “He opened the door and saw fire over by the stove and refrigerator. He closed the door and called 911.”

Another resident also was outside and reported the same thing.

“When she peeked in, it was nothing but smoke,” Luthy said. “She couldn’t see the fire; there was so much smoke.”

Luthy said the fire went from the stove to cabinets and there was some structure damage. It took five to 10 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters ventilated the structure and turned it back over to the residents.

No animals were injured. Luthy said a dog was outside with the tenants.

The fire was believed to be caused by a stove burner that was left on, Luthy said.