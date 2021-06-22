No one injured in apartment building fire

No one was injured in a Tuesday night fire at the Nye Apartments, 2439 N. Nye Ave., in Fremont.

Capt. Pat Tawney of the Fremont Fire Department said firefighters got the call just before 8:30 p.m. He attributed the cause of the fire at Apartment 309 to smoking materials on a deck.

He said fire got into shingles on the side of a parapet, which is an extension of the wall at the edge of the roof. Fire burned between Apartment 309 and another apartment to the east.

Fire damage occurred in Apartment 309 and smoke damage occurred to the other apartments in the building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About a dozen FFD firefighters responded to the scene as did Fremont Police and Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies.

It took firefighters 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze and firefighters were on the scene for another hour making sure no other hot spots developed.

Personnel from the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department came to the Fremont station to handle any rescue squad calls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.