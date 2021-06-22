 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one injured in apartment building fire
0 Comments
breaking editor's pick featured

No one injured in apartment building fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured in a Tuesday night fire at the Nye Apartments, 2439 N. Nye Ave., in Fremont.

Capt. Pat Tawney of the Fremont Fire Department said firefighters got the call just before 8:30 p.m. He attributed the cause of the fire at Apartment 309 to smoking materials on a deck.

He said fire got into shingles on the side of a parapet, which is an extension of the wall at the edge of the roof. Fire burned between Apartment 309 and another apartment to the east.

Fire damage occurred in Apartment 309 and smoke damage occurred to the other apartments in the building.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About a dozen FFD firefighters responded to the scene as did Fremont Police and Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies.

It took firefighters 10 minutes to extinguish the blaze and firefighters were on the scene for another hour making sure no other hot spots developed.

Personnel from the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department came to the Fremont station to handle any rescue squad calls.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
Tammy's memorable stories from May
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News