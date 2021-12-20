No one injured in blaze; firefighters save pets

No one was injured in a house fire that broke out in an attic early Saturday morning in Fremont.

Lt. Nick Morris of the Fremont Fire Department said a family of six was able to leave the house at 1818 Mayfair Ave., before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters later rescued three dogs, one cat and a turtle. Another cat later came up from the basement after water from fire hoses had subsided.

Morris said firefighters were called to the scene at 4:41 a.m.

“We got a call that the roof was on fire and the family was exiting the dwelling,” Morris said.

When they arrived, firefighters could see that most of the fire was contained to the attic. The fire had burned a hole through 1/3 the size of the roof. There was no fire on the main floor.

Firefighters sprayed water on the fire from the house’s exterior.

“We had to calm it down from the outside before we could go inside when it was that involved,” Morris said.

The two other shifts of firefighters were called to help at the scene.

“We were able to knock the fire down from the outside and then we were able to go inside and find all the hot spots and locate the animals,” Morris said.

They found all the animals, except for one dog that already was out and the cat that later came up from the basement.

All the animals were in good health, he said.

That included the turtle.

“We wrapped him up in a blanket and put him in a bucket and got him back to the family,” Morris said.

Morris added that the cat which came up from the basement probably was waiting for the water to go down. No fire occurred in the basement, but it had an estimated 4 to 6 inches of water from the hoses.

Besides saving the animals, crews also were able to get the family’s Christmas gifts out of the house and loaded into a pickup truck.

Morris said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal determined that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. Morris said the house was almost an entire loss, adding that crews had to pull down first-floor ceilings to access hot spots in the attic.

The American Red Cross was called to help the family.

Morris said he believes the dad’s son woke him up and said he could smell smoke, which alerted others to see what was burning and they discovered their roof was on fire.

“The whole attic space was involved and they all got everybody out OK, thankfully,” Morris said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:30 a.m. They left the scene at about 7:40 a.m.

